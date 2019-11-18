Union Pacific Railroad Employes Health Systems Changes Name to Iron Road Healthcare

"With an eye on the future, we are excited to announce the new name change and unveil the new logo Iron Road Healthcare," Rich Egan, chief executive officer, Iron Road Healthcare. "Today, we are one of only five remaining hospital associations and we recognize the need to grow and change with the times and industry to better provide health insurance coverage for our employees. We look forward to continuing to be a hospital association that represents its employees well and will do so even better with a name and logo that encompasses our dedication."

In 1870, Union Pacific and other railroad companies saw a need to treat sick and injured employees. From that need, railroad hospital associations were created. These associations flourished as the 'iron road' crisscrossed the United States. At their peak, 35 different hospital associations served nearly half a million railroad employees with more than 3,700 hospital beds. These hospital associations were the forerunner of today's health insurance plans.

In 1947, the hospital associations separated from the railroads and became independent entities dedicated to providing coverage and healthcare for railroad employees. The last 149 years have brought significant advancements in medicine and healthcare and have set the stage for today's modern health plan. Iron Road Healthcare has been there every step of the way.

"The face of UP Health is evolving but our commitment to our members remains the same," Tamara Castellano, head of marketing and communications, Iron Road Healthcare. "We will still be providing some of the best and most convenient healthcare in the country, just under a name that better represents the longevity and reliability of our healthcare services. I couldn't be more proud of our new brand."

While the name is changing, all other aspects will stay the same. Members and partners of Iron Road Healthcare will work with the same experienced healthcare professional who have been there for them. In addition, members can rest assured knowing that there will be no changes to their current plans.

For this project, Iron Road Healthcare partnered with Struck, a Salt Lake City-based creative agency.

"Helping Iron Road Healthcare with their rebranding was one of those rare projects that exceeded expectations for both the client and the agency," Kylie Kullack, head of client partnership, Struck.

"Positioning a beloved 100-year-old brand for the next 100 years is not a challenge we took lightly, and we are thrilled with the resulting Iron Road Healthcare brand. We believe it most effectively communicates their unique history and culture and most importantly, their passion to provide reliable healthcare services to their membership and partners today and in the future. It was an honor to work with everyone at Iron Road and hope the employees see the value of the new brand."

The new Iron Road Healthcare website launches today while insurance cards for employees with the new name and logo will be issued in the new year.

For more information about the new name change, visit ironroadhealthcare.com/.

About Iron Road Healthcare

Formerly known as Union Pacific Railroad Employes Health Systems, Iron Road Healthcare's growth has led to a need for a new company name and logo that honors the long history and contribution railroaders have made and continue to make. Iron Road Healthcare is passionate about serving the needs of its members as a not-for-profit trust fund and recognizes their duty to ensure members are protected. In 1870, Union Pacific and other railroad companies recognized the need to treat sick and injured employees. Hospital associations were created and flourished as the 'iron road' crisscrossed the United States and were the forerunners of today's health insurance plans. In 1947, the hospital associations separated from railroads and became independent entities dedicated to serving railroad employees. The last 149 years have brought significant advancements in medicine and healthcare, setting the stage for today's modern health plan. Iron Road Health Care is one of five remaining hospital associations that continues to provide health insurance coverage for the railroad workers the country depends on.

About Struck

Struck is a modern agency for evolutionary brands. We partner in our clients' success by creating work that matters to people. We transform brands by re-imagining the customer experience at every touchpoint: physical, digital, social, traditional and even virtual. We create award-winning and results-driven work for a wide range of clients, including the Utah Office of Tourism, Nickelodeon, Jack in the Box, Altabank and Snowbird.

