Union Partners Acquires National Metalwares, L.P.

CHICAGO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Union Partners has acquired National Metalwares, L.P., (NMLP) specialists in the manufacture, fabrication, and finishing of steel tubing and tubular products. This deal significantly enhances the Union Partners family of companies, complementing their existing service centers and processors while providing vertical integration supply chain opportunities across the portfolio. The addition of NMLP also expands Union Partners' offerings into manufacturing and finishing of steel tubular products.

Founded in 1946, NMLP was founded as a manufacturer of dinette furniture for post-WWII families. Over the decades, their market-base expanded to include consumer and commercial goods as well as added robotic fabrication and welding capabilities. NMLP's unique blended supply-chain strategy allows customers the cost benefit of overseas sourcing without the risk of line-down situations.

A highly automated business, NMLP provides an increased geographical footprint for Union Partners as well as the opportunity to serve clients further down the supply chain with best-in-class service and products. NMLP elevates the Union Partners portfolio further as an international provider of OEM steel tubing, tubular components and welded assemblies. They also possess a full range of manufacturing capabilities for products including residential, office, and education furniture, consumer lawn and garden and other outdoor powered equipment.

"We are excited to broaden our reach to new client markets with the quality services and products that National Metalwares has built," stated Union Partners co-founders, Chris Hutter and Paul Douglass. "The combination of Union Partners and NMLP creates an exciting opportunity for both companies, our customers and for our talented team members. The resulting synergies will allow us to bring the best solutions to the industry."

National Metalwares CEO, Gary Hill, and EVP/COO, Jerry Guthke added, "We are thrilled to join the Union Partners family. The release of our new products and innovations will thrive under the Union Partners umbrella."

About Union Partners

Union Partners I LLC is a hands-on holding company of metals and logistics companies. With 21 locations throughout North America, its operations include Maksteel, Contractors Steel, Mapes & Sprowl Steel, Lamination Specialties, Cortran and Chicago Steel. Founded by families with multi-generational experience in steel, real estate and logistics, the company prides itself on combining the integrity of family-owned businesses with the innovation of entrepreneurial values.

