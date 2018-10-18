UnionBanc Investment Services® Names Adejanira "AJ" Bishop San Diego Regional Sales Manager

"The addition of a top financial professional such as AJ Bishop represents our deep commitment to Women & Wealth, a key component of our core strategy, which not only includes a strong focus on serving women clients but also represents our efforts to recruit a new generation of talented women to join our organization," said Mortensen. "AJ's proven leadership skills, recruiting capabilities, and depth of financial industry experience will help us expand our team and our business in the important San Diego market."

Bishop comes to UnionBanc Investment Services with more than 12 years of experience leading teams of licensed financial advisors in brokerage, insurance, managed money and advanced markets products. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Regional Brokerage Manager at Wells Fargo Advisors. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Market Director, at JPMorgan Securities.

"UnionBanc Investment Services is building a valuable brand based on the expertise of its advisors and their commitment to providing quality advice and service to their clients," says Bishop. "I'm excited to work with Mike and the outstanding team in San Diego to help our clients realize their financial goals, while growing our business in the region."

Bishop is committed to giving back to her community and often brings her passion for yoga to community service projects. She volunteers her time with the Wounded Warrior Project, Veterans Yoga Project and Africa Yoga Project.

Bishop holds a bachelor's degree in business and organizational communications from Purdue University and a master's degree in organizational systems with a concentration in leadership and business administration from Seattle University. She holds Series 4, 7, 9, 10, 24, 53, 63, and 66 licenses; and California Life Insurance License.

