UnionPay International gives global developers access to its APIs

SHANGHAI, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) today announced the launch of the UPI Developer, an open platform that gives global developers access to 18 of UnionPay's cross-border mobile Internet payment products and services in the first phase. Through the platform's application programming interface (API), developers can integrate UnionPay's technical services into their products efficiently and cost-effectively, thus providing UnionPay cardholders with more payment scenarios and services and enhancing their payment experience.

"With the development of innovative payment technology and commercial applications, UPI is accelerating building up its innovative payment technology and service capacity, and promoting the digitalization of its card-based business, to support the development of mobile payments," said Cai Jianbo, CEO of UPI. He added that UPI is developing payment services for the next generation, and while meeting cardholders' demands, it also aims to better meet its partners' demand for payment innovation. In the future, UPI will help its partners to improve the efficiency and flexibility of applying UnionPay innovative products, and to accelerate realizing the cross-border and trans-app interconnection of UnionPay's various mobile payment services.

Innovate and upgrade service capabilities

In line with the changes in consumer payment habits, UnionPay has launched a set of innovative payment products including the "UnionPay" app, QR code payment, mobile QuickPass, and In-App payment. UPI has been rolling out these products globally. So far, these mobile payment services are accepted in 43 countries and regions outside the Chinese Mainland. Meanwhile, UPI has built up multiple innovative service platforms, such as UnionPay International Mobile Payment Service (UMPS) and TSP to support its partners to carry out UnionPay mobile payment services quickly and safely.

Now, based on its experience in developing and promoting innovative payment products, UPI is providing three types of services via UPI Developer: First, offer open access to its major APIs. Developers now have access to the APIs of 18 of UnionPay's most popular payment and data services, including QR code payment and Token. Second, offer a combination of multiple APIs to provide partners with one-stop payment solutions, assisting them in both product developing and commercial application. Third, offer diverse technical support services, including technical documentation, technical guidance and product testing and certification.

Expanding the payment ecosystem

At present, UnionPay is upgrading its global service capabilities based on its vision to build an international brand. The launch of UPI Developer further expands the scope of UPI's technical service clients. Issuers, acquirers, merchants, software developers, mobile phone operators and other partners of UnionPay worldwide can benefit from it.

Issuers and acquirers can get online services including product information, development and testing via UPI Developer. In the future, the services offered by the platform will cover the whole business process, saving institutions' resources and time connecting to the UnionPay network.

Relying on UPI Developer, UnionPay International will launch its Technical Partner Program. In the future, third-party payment companies and software developers can get UnionPay's technical services via UPI Developer by online registration and application, and can thereby join UnionPay's cross-border payment ecosystem. The Program will help UPI to collaborate with more types of institutions and promote the application of UnionPay payment service to localized payment scenarios.

In the next step, UnionPay International will continue to enrich the variety and quantity of its open APIs, further open its business capabilities to global partners, promote the update of UPI Developer, and optimize its services to UnionPay cardholders worldwide through extensive and deep collaboration with various industry participants.

SOURCE UnionPay International