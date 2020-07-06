Unions Offer to Return to Work at ASARCO, End Nine-Month Strike

PITTSBURGH, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the unions representing almost 2,000 workers on strike against ASARCO's unfair labor practices at five copper mining and processing facilities in Arizona and Texas have ended the labor dispute and offered to return to work.

"In light of the National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) decision to prosecute ASARCO for alleged violations of federal labor laws," said USW District 12 Director Gaylan Prescott, "the best strategy for the most bargaining leverage is to end the current strike and make an unconditional offer to return to work."

"The USW, other unions and the NLRB are bringing ASARCO to justice for breaking the law in its drive to avoid negotiating in good faith with the unions that represent its employees," Prescott said. "Now is the time for management to bargain for the fair contract workers have earned and deserve."

On June 15, the NLRB issued a sweeping complaint against the Grupo Mexico subsidiary, alleging numerous violations of federal labor laws, including an overall failure to bargain in good faith with the unions, illegally declaring an impasse in negotiations and unilaterally implementing changes to the working conditions. The NLRB also alleged that the workers have been engaged in an unfair labor practice strike.

Under existing NLRB case authority, an employer must return unfair labor practice strikers to their jobs if they end their strike and make an unconditional offer to return to work. If an employer unlawfully refuses to reinstate the returning strikers, they may be entitled to backpay for each day that the company refuses to reinstate the workers.

The unions have informed ASARCO management of this decision and said that the strike and all picketing activities will end today.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

