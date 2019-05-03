NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, encourages all to RISE to the challenge and celebrate the fourth annual National Astronaut Day, honoring Apollo's 50th Anniversary, featuring a student art Astronaut patch design contest, reading and online fundraising campaign, music collaborations to celebrate Astronauts and more, all to launch on Sunday, May 5th, 2019.

UNIPHI SPACE AGENCY ENCOURAGES ALL TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FOURTH-ANNUAL NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY - SUNDAY, May 5th, 2019 JOIN TOGETHER IN RECOGNIZING AND CELEBRATING HEROIC ASTRONAUTS & HONOR APOLLO's 50th ANNIVERSARY. MANY WAYS TO PARTICIPATE INCLUDING A STUDENT ART CONTEST, READING PROGRAM, CHARITY CAMPAIGN, SOCIAL MEDIA POSTINGS TO HONOR ASTRONAUTS, MUSIC COLLABORATIONS AND MORE. #WeBelieveInAstronauts | #NationalAstronautDay | #RISE www.NationalAstronautDay.com

In keeping with the tradition of other Astronaut and Space related celebrations, May 5th was selected for this significant date in history in 1961 when Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the First American in Space, aboard the Freedom 7 Space capsule. The brief suborbital flight, which lasted approximately 15 minutes and reached a height of 116 miles into the atmosphere, was a milestone achievement. This trailblazing example of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit is this essence of what National Astronaut Day is all about. This year, we also pay tribute to the Astronauts of the Apollo Program, and the remarkable achievement of the Apollo 11 lunar landing that still leaves a lasting legacy 50 years later.

The 2019 National Astronaut Day campaign includes many ways to participate including:

Students in grades K through 12 are invited to enter the National Astronaut Day "Special Mission" Astronaut patch art contest. The mission is to create an original piece of artwork that celebrates Astronauts and Space Exploration, and a design that would look great as an Astronaut "Special Mission" patch.

A panel of Astronauts, Artists & Educators will judge the entries including: Astronaut Al Worden, Apollo 15, Astronaut Nicole Stott, "The Artistic Astronaut", Astronaut Leroy Chiao, "One Orbit," Beth Balliro, Art Professor, MassArt, James Buford, Global Brand Product & Fashion Designer, Francis French, Author "Falling to Earth," Tim Gagnon, "The Space Patch Guy." For full contest rules and how to enter please visit www.NationalAstronautDay.com.

Families are encouraged to RISE to the occasion and participate in any STEM/STEAM activities and READ together on National Astronaut Day. A few suggested book titles may be found at http://bit.ly/RIFAstroBooks, including an "Astronauts & Space" book collection page created by Reading Is Fundamental (RIF).

This year's theme song Sparkle (2019 Astronaut Mix), by Rubyhorse, is available for purchase on iTunes, and their Astronaut inspired music video will premiere with 92.5 the River, Independent Radio in Boston, on May 5th at 12:05pm (EST). Tune in on air and at the River's socials (@925theriver), and website, www.theriverboston.com, to learn more and be the first to see the video.

Astronaut and Music fans should also keep an eye out for a special announcement at NOON (EST) on May 5th from Astronaut Clayton Anderson (@Astro_Clay, @AstroClay), and Country Music Star Clayton Anderson (@claytonanderson, @claytonandersonofficial), who will be posting on their socials about an upcoming collaboration, and asking fans for input and to join them in the celebration.

More information and comprehensive National Astronaut Day program press release and materials may be found at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.

#WeBelieveInAstronauts | #NationalAstronautDay | #RISE

www.NationalAstronautDay.com



About uniphi space agency:

uniphi space agency™, a division of uniphi good LLC™, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world's most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual's specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts | www.uniphispaceagency.com

