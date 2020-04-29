uniphi space agency is Proud to Announce the Fifth-Annual National Astronaut Day - May 5th, 2020

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is proud to announce the fifth annual National Astronaut Day, featuring an incredible line-up of Astronauts, musicians and entertainers, all participating in virtual, free, family-friendly events, activities and performances on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. This year, in addition to raising funds and awareness for seven charities, the campaign will include a social media campaign to thank the "Frontline Superstars" who have been working tirelessly during the global pandemic, a collaboration with Giving Tuesday Now, and specifically with Giving Tuesday Kids (GTKids), who will be actively participating in different Astronaut activities throughout the day.

National Astronaut Day, on May 5th, will feature a wide range of not to be missed Virtual events that include "Virtual Astronaut" talks, Q&A's, book readings & discussions, motivational videos, live music performances, Astronaut inspired music video & playlist premieres, model rocket launches, activities and more. Some events require pre-registration so please make sure to see the full schedule of events at www.NationalAstronautDay.com #WeBelieveInAstronauts

In keeping with the tradition of other Astronaut and Space related celebrations, May 5th was selected for this significant date in history in 1961 when Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the First American in Space, aboard the Freedom 7 Space capsule. The brief suborbital flight, which lasted approximately 15 minutes and reached a height of 116 miles into the atmosphere, was a milestone achievement. This trailblazing example of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit is this essence of what National Astronaut Day is all about.

National Astronaut Day is honored to present an incredible virtual line up of Astronauts, musicians, entertainers, charity partners and collaborators, all of whom have generously donated their time, not only to celebrate and honor Astronauts, but to provide comfort and levity for all at this unusual and challenging time. Their gracious support, and the tireless dedication given by those on the frontline, is a true inspiration and a reminder that together we rise by lifting others.

Scheduled participants include (and are subject to change);

Astronauts:

Clayton "Astro Clay" Anderson, Greg Chamitoff, Leroy Chiao, Cady Coleman, Frank Culbertson, Greg H. Johnson, Wendy Lawrence, Pamela Melroy, Leland Melvin, Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Barbara Morgan, John "Danny" Olivas, Garrett Reisman, Steve Smith, Nicole Stott, Soyeon Yi.

Musicians:

FolkUke, Michael Glabicki with Dirk Miller, Emerson Hart, Emmanuel Jal, Toby Lightman, Scotty Kilwein, Particle Kid, Jeff Russo, TDIII and more TBD.

Charities:

Challenger Center, Gua Africa, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Higher Orbits, Reading Is Fundamental, Space Center Houston, Space For Everyone Foundation

Collaborators:

Club for the Future founded by Blue Origin, Cosmic Crisp®, DreamUp, Estes Rockets, Giving Tuesday Kids, Giving Tuesday Now, Higher Orbits, Janet's Planet, National Day Calendar, One Orbit, Space Center Houston, Topsify, uniphi goods

The 2020 National Astronaut Day campaign includes many ways to participate including:

- Join the online Astronaut Talks, Q&As & Activities

- Watch & Listen to Live Online Music Performances from World-Class Musicians

- Engage on Social Media with the Augmented Reality (AR) Interactive Astronaut Face Filters

- Enter the Student Art Contest

- Thank the "Frontline Superstars" (on social media or print signs)

- Explore & learn something new about your own Universe, set a Mission and go on an adventure

- Print the National Astronaut Day Posters

- Read a book about Astronauts or Space

- Participate in the "at home" Activities on the National Astronaut Day website

- Donate to one of our charity partners

Updates will be posted on the National Astronaut Day website at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.

About uniphi space agency:

uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world's most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual's specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts

The Virtual Astronaut™, is an agency-wide initiative designed specifically to provide world class motivational keynotes and collaborations with Astronauts, all in a virtual setting. The Virtual Astronaut™ initiative was developed in response to current events, and as a solution to the increase in postponed or canceled meetings, conventions or conferences that will now be held virtually. An expansion of business offerings at uniphi space agency, the mission is to encourage companies, groups and organizations not to overlook the importance and ability of an external speaker to help engage and motivate teams about internal messaging and directives, and to recognize the distinctive benefits of booking an Astronaut.

