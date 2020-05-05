uniphi space agency Is Proud to Announce the Virtual Line Up for National Astronaut Day® - May 5th, 2020

Virtual Celebration Includes Family-Friendly "Stay at Home" Free Events & Activities to Honor Astronauts, Campaign to Thank "Frontline Superstars," New Augmented Reality (AR) Astronaut Filters for Social Media, Student Art Contest & More.

Not to Be Missed Line Up Includes Live Virtual Events & Performances with Astronauts, Musicians, Entertainment & Charity Partners.

uniphi space agency

May 05, 2020, 15:29 ET

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is proud to announce the virtual line-up for the fifth annual National Astronaut Day®, featuring an incredible roster of Astronauts, musicians and entertainers, all participating in virtual, free, family-friendly events, activities and performances TODAY, May 5th, 2020. 

NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY 2020 VIRTUAL LINE UP
NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY 2020 VIRTUAL LINE UP

National Astronaut Day® is honored to present an incredible virtual line up of Astronauts, musicians, entertainers, charity partners and collaborators, all of whom have generously donated their time, not only to celebrate and honor Astronauts, but to provide comfort and levity for all at this unusual and challenging time.  Their gracious support in donating their valuable time and priceless talents to make National Astronaut Day come alive and be accessible to ALL, and the tireless dedication given by those on the frontline, is a true inspiration and a reminder that together we rise by lifting others.

May 5th will feature a wide range of not to be missed online events that include "Virtual Astronaut" talks, Q&A's, book readings & discussions, motivational videos, live music performances, Astronaut inspired music video & playlist premieres, model rocket launches, activities and more. Some events require pre-registration so please make sure to see the full schedule of events at www.NationalAstronautDay.com

NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY® LINE UP FOR TODAY - May 5, 2020
Go to www.NationalAstronautDay.com and click "schedule" for links and info about where you can see these Virtual events LIVE. The National Astronaut Day Facebook page will also archive events, and all activities, playlists and more are available year round on the website.

9:15AM

Astronaut Wendy Lawrence

On This Day, May 5, 1961 

9:34AM

Astronaut Alan Shepard

Historic Launch Video from May 5, 1961

9:45AM

Astronaut Steve Smith

Favorite Space Memory

10:15AM

Astronaut Barbara Morgan

Special Space Moment

10:45AM

Astronaut Greg H. Johnson

Best Space Memory

11:00AM

Astronaut Frank Culbertson

Space Reflections

11:15AM

Astronaut Pamela Melroy

Teamwork & Communication

11:30AM

Astronaut Leland Melvin

Dare to Dream

11:45AM

Astronaut Nicole Stott

Space for Art

12:00PM

GivingTuesdayNOW

LiveStream

12:00PM

Higher Orbits

Family Mission Patch Activity

1:00PM

Astronaut Clay Anderson

Turning Pages Into Dreams

1:00PM

Astronaut Garrett Reisman

Topsify Playlist Premiere

1:30PM

TDIII

Music Video Premiere

1:30PM

Space Center Houston

Dare Mighty Things Together!

1:45PM

DreamUp

Why Astronauts Float in Space

2:00PM

Barenaked Ladies &
Cmdr Chris Hadfield

#SelfieCamJam

2:00PM

Astronaut Leroy Chiao

Launching Inspiration

2:00PM

Astronaut Greg H Johnson

Live Stream Podcast

3:00PM

Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger

Launching Dreams

4:00PM

Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas

 Endeavour's Long Journey

4:00PM

Emmanuel Jal

Boldly Shine & Leave a Trail of Stardust

4:00PM

Jeff Russo

Music of Star Trek: Picard

4:30PM

IVEEN

Music Performance

5:00PM

The Rua

Music Performance

5:00PM

Scotty Kilwein

Space Song Sing-A-Long

6:05PM

Folk Uke

Music Performance

7:00PM

Toby Lightman

Music Performance

7:00PM

Emerson Hart (of Tonic)

Music Performance

7:30PM

Hunter Hayes &
Astronaut Garrett Reisman

Conversation and Astronaut Q&A

8:00PM

Michael Glabicki (of Rusted Root)
With Dirk Miller

Music Performance

8:30PM

Clayton Anderson &
Astronaut Clayton Anderson

NAD Afterparty

10:00PM

Particle Kid

Late Night Transmission

Updates will be posted on the National Astronaut Day® website at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.

About uniphi space agency:
uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world's most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual's specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come.  #WeBelieveInAstronauts | #NationalAstronautDay | #FrontlineSuperstars

Instagram/Facebook: @NationalAstronautDay Twitter: @uniphispaceage

Contact: Annie Balliro | [email protected] | (917) 674-1249 

SOURCE uniphi space agency

