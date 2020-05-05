uniphi space agency Is Proud to Announce the Virtual Line Up for National Astronaut Day® - May 5th, 2020
Virtual Celebration Includes Family-Friendly "Stay at Home" Free Events & Activities to Honor Astronauts, Campaign to Thank "Frontline Superstars," New Augmented Reality (AR) Astronaut Filters for Social Media, Student Art Contest & More.
Not to Be Missed Line Up Includes Live Virtual Events & Performances with Astronauts, Musicians, Entertainment & Charity Partners.
NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is proud to announce the virtual line-up for the fifth annual National Astronaut Day®, featuring an incredible roster of Astronauts, musicians and entertainers, all participating in virtual, free, family-friendly events, activities and performances TODAY, May 5th, 2020.
National Astronaut Day® is honored to present an incredible virtual line up of Astronauts, musicians, entertainers, charity partners and collaborators, all of whom have generously donated their time, not only to celebrate and honor Astronauts, but to provide comfort and levity for all at this unusual and challenging time. Their gracious support in donating their valuable time and priceless talents to make National Astronaut Day come alive and be accessible to ALL, and the tireless dedication given by those on the frontline, is a true inspiration and a reminder that together we rise by lifting others.
May 5th will feature a wide range of not to be missed online events that include "Virtual Astronaut" talks, Q&A's, book readings & discussions, motivational videos, live music performances, Astronaut inspired music video & playlist premieres, model rocket launches, activities and more. Some events require pre-registration so please make sure to see the full schedule of events at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.
NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY® LINE UP FOR TODAY - May 5, 2020
Go to www.NationalAstronautDay.com and click "schedule" for links and info about where you can see these Virtual events LIVE. The National Astronaut Day Facebook page will also archive events, and all activities, playlists and more are available year round on the website.
|
9:15AM
|
Astronaut Wendy Lawrence
|
On This Day, May 5, 1961
|
9:34AM
|
Astronaut Alan Shepard
|
Historic Launch Video from May 5, 1961
|
9:45AM
|
Astronaut Steve Smith
|
Favorite Space Memory
|
10:15AM
|
Astronaut Barbara Morgan
|
Special Space Moment
|
10:45AM
|
Astronaut Greg H. Johnson
|
Best Space Memory
|
11:00AM
|
Astronaut Frank Culbertson
|
Space Reflections
|
11:15AM
|
Astronaut Pamela Melroy
|
Teamwork & Communication
|
11:30AM
|
Astronaut Leland Melvin
|
Dare to Dream
|
11:45AM
|
Astronaut Nicole Stott
|
Space for Art
|
12:00PM
|
GivingTuesdayNOW
|
LiveStream
|
12:00PM
|
Higher Orbits
|
Family Mission Patch Activity
|
1:00PM
|
Astronaut Clay Anderson
|
Turning Pages Into Dreams
|
1:00PM
|
Astronaut Garrett Reisman
|
Topsify Playlist Premiere
|
1:30PM
|
TDIII
|
Music Video Premiere
|
1:30PM
|
Space Center Houston
|
Dare Mighty Things Together!
|
1:45PM
|
DreamUp
|
Why Astronauts Float in Space
|
2:00PM
|
Barenaked Ladies &
|
#SelfieCamJam
|
2:00PM
|
Astronaut Leroy Chiao
|
Launching Inspiration
|
2:00PM
|
Astronaut Greg H Johnson
|
Live Stream Podcast
|
3:00PM
|
Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger
|
Launching Dreams
|
4:00PM
|
Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas
|
Endeavour's Long Journey
|
4:00PM
|
Emmanuel Jal
|
Boldly Shine & Leave a Trail of Stardust
|
4:00PM
|
Jeff Russo
|
Music of Star Trek: Picard
|
4:30PM
|
IVEEN
|
Music Performance
|
5:00PM
|
The Rua
|
Music Performance
|
5:00PM
|
Scotty Kilwein
|
Space Song Sing-A-Long
|
6:05PM
|
Folk Uke
|
Music Performance
|
7:00PM
|
Toby Lightman
|
Music Performance
|
7:00PM
|
Emerson Hart (of Tonic)
|
Music Performance
|
7:30PM
|
Hunter Hayes &
|
Conversation and Astronaut Q&A
|
8:00PM
|
Michael Glabicki (of Rusted Root)
|
Music Performance
|
8:30PM
|
Clayton Anderson &
|
NAD Afterparty
|
10:00PM
|
Particle Kid
|
Late Night Transmission
Updates will be posted on the National Astronaut Day® website at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.
About uniphi space agency:
uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world's most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual's specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts | #NationalAstronautDay | #FrontlineSuperstars
