uniphi space agency Is Proud to Announce the Virtual Line Up for National Astronaut Day® - May 5th, 2020

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is proud to announce the virtual line-up for the fifth annual National Astronaut Day®, featuring an incredible roster of Astronauts, musicians and entertainers, all participating in virtual, free, family-friendly events, activities and performances TODAY, May 5th, 2020.

NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY 2020 VIRTUAL LINE UP

National Astronaut Day® is honored to present an incredible virtual line up of Astronauts, musicians, entertainers, charity partners and collaborators, all of whom have generously donated their time, not only to celebrate and honor Astronauts, but to provide comfort and levity for all at this unusual and challenging time. Their gracious support in donating their valuable time and priceless talents to make National Astronaut Day come alive and be accessible to ALL, and the tireless dedication given by those on the frontline, is a true inspiration and a reminder that together we rise by lifting others.

May 5th will feature a wide range of not to be missed online events that include "Virtual Astronaut" talks, Q&A's, book readings & discussions, motivational videos, live music performances, Astronaut inspired music video & playlist premieres, model rocket launches, activities and more. Some events require pre-registration so please make sure to see the full schedule of events at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.

NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY® LINE UP FOR TODAY - May 5, 2020

Go to www.NationalAstronautDay.com and click "schedule" for links and info about where you can see these Virtual events LIVE. The National Astronaut Day Facebook page will also archive events, and all activities, playlists and more are available year round on the website.

9:15AM Astronaut Wendy Lawrence On This Day, May 5, 1961 9:34AM Astronaut Alan Shepard Historic Launch Video from May 5, 1961 9:45AM Astronaut Steve Smith Favorite Space Memory 10:15AM Astronaut Barbara Morgan Special Space Moment 10:45AM Astronaut Greg H. Johnson Best Space Memory 11:00AM Astronaut Frank Culbertson Space Reflections 11:15AM Astronaut Pamela Melroy Teamwork & Communication 11:30AM Astronaut Leland Melvin Dare to Dream 11:45AM Astronaut Nicole Stott Space for Art 12:00PM GivingTuesdayNOW LiveStream 12:00PM Higher Orbits Family Mission Patch Activity 1:00PM Astronaut Clay Anderson Turning Pages Into Dreams 1:00PM Astronaut Garrett Reisman Topsify Playlist Premiere 1:30PM TDIII Music Video Premiere 1:30PM Space Center Houston Dare Mighty Things Together! 1:45PM DreamUp Why Astronauts Float in Space 2:00PM Barenaked Ladies &

Cmdr Chris Hadfield #SelfieCamJam 2:00PM Astronaut Leroy Chiao Launching Inspiration 2:00PM Astronaut Greg H Johnson Live Stream Podcast 3:00PM Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger Launching Dreams 4:00PM Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas Endeavour's Long Journey 4:00PM Emmanuel Jal Boldly Shine & Leave a Trail of Stardust 4:00PM Jeff Russo Music of Star Trek: Picard 4:30PM IVEEN Music Performance 5:00PM The Rua Music Performance 5:00PM Scotty Kilwein Space Song Sing-A-Long 6:05PM Folk Uke Music Performance 7:00PM Toby Lightman Music Performance 7:00PM Emerson Hart (of Tonic) Music Performance 7:30PM Hunter Hayes &

Astronaut Garrett Reisman Conversation and Astronaut Q&A 8:00PM Michael Glabicki (of Rusted Root)

With Dirk Miller Music Performance 8:30PM Clayton Anderson &

Astronaut Clayton Anderson NAD Afterparty 10:00PM Particle Kid Late Night Transmission

Updates will be posted on the National Astronaut Day® website at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.

About uniphi space agency:

uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world's most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual's specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts | #NationalAstronautDay | #FrontlineSuperstars

