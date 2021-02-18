UNIQORN Inks Investment and Incubation Agreement with EarthTones Media

SARLAT-LA-CANÉDA, France, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- France's largest rural incubator-accelerator, UNIQORN, today announced that it has finalized an agreement with EarthTones Media, an American technology startup in the digital music space. EarthTones is the world's first micro concert live streaming app and interactive social network powered by blockchain.

The Startup Supercup UNIQORN EarthTones Music

EarthTones was designed for independent music creators and fans around the globe. The highly innovative startup leverages mobile live streaming video technology, blockchain-based security and payment structures, and a global musician/fan network to create an independent music community, a musician-owned app, and the social live music streaming platform of tomorrow.

Ryan Nichols, founder of EarthTones Media stated: "We are extremely excited to be accepted into UNIQORN's groundbreaking incubation and acceleration program and to be able to count on Dom Einhorn as our lead investor. We feel confident that we have chosen the perfect partners in UNIQORN and Dom to help us grow and thrive."

In addition to his personal investment, Dom Einhorn, UNIQORN'S Founder and CEO, will join EarthTones Media's Advisory Board. UNIQORN will also finance part of EarthTones' marketing initiatives via a strategic media investment. The U.S. based startup will also participate at the Startup Supercup, a large technology investment event held in Sarlat-la-Canéda, France, on October 1-3, 2021.

"EarthTones embodies the very DNA of what we are looking for in an incubation and acceleration candidate: proof of concept, early traction, an excellent management team along, and a massive addressable market. We look forward to being EarthTones' long-term strategic partner and are proud to integrate them into our new 'incubator within the incubator' dedicated to "DeFi," i.e. decentralized finance," said Einhorn.

Decentralized finance ("DeFi") is an experimental form of finance that does not rely on central financial intermediaries such as brokerages, exchanges, or banks to offer traditional financial instruments, and instead utilizes smart contracts on blockchains, the most common being Ethereum.

UNIQORN recently made headlines for its innovative incubation and acceleration programs, which put a heavy emphasis on post-PoC (proof-of-concept) business acceleration strategies that leverage UNIQORN'S proprietary customer acquisition platform, MOBCAST, along with more traditional, tried and trusted public relations and investor relations initiatives.

About EarthTones

The vast majority of independent music creators and fans around the world are dissatisfied with the engagement limitations and corporate greed of today's music streaming services, as well as the antiquated recorded music industry as a whole! EarthTones is the next-gen, all-encompassing solution for global independent artists and fans that enables mobile H.D. music live streaming from any location, interactive engagement, P2P networking, direct payments from fans, and complete ownership for musicians. EarthTones is backed by the decentralized power and transparent security of the Ethereum Blockchain - making it a next-generation, user-owned global music platform like no other.

About UNIQORN

UNIQORN is the largest rural incubator-accelerator of its kind in the world. Located in Southwestern France (Sarlat-la-Canéda), its mission is to give entrepreneurs and their families their lives back while helping them build game-changing technology startups. Startups are provided a complete ecosystem for success, with direct access to proven funding sources, top-notch legal and accounting representation, access to the world's most generous business incentives and - most importantly - a dedicated sales and marketing accelerator that will put a startup's product or service on the fast track to success.

CONTACT

UNIQORN SAS

Dom Einhorn

Phone: +33 6 37 04 74 12

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE UNIQORN Incubator-Accelerator

Related Links

https://uniqornincubator.com/

