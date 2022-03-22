Unique Cancer Rights Organization Reaches 1 Million Last Year, Marks 10 Years

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triage Cancer, a national, nonprofit organization providing free education on legal and practical issues that arise after a cancer diagnosis, doubled its annual reach to more than one million people in 2021, and today marks its 10th anniversary.

Founded on March 22, 2012, by cancer rights attorneys Joanna Morales (CEO) and Monica Bryant (COO), Triage Cancer fills a gap in the cancer community. Through free events, materials, and resources, the organization educates individuals diagnosed with cancer, their caregivers, and health care professionals. 10 years later, it's the only national organization providing these comprehensive services.

"We believe that you shouldn't need a law degree to navigate having a serious medical condition like cancer," said Morales. "We take complicated legal topics like health insurance and translate them into terms everyone can understand, so people can avoid financial toxicity, stay in their homes, keep their jobs, and find the right health insurance plan for their needs."

Morales and Bryant have a combined 40 years of cancer rights law experience. Together, they co-authored the first and only book on the topic. Cancer Rights Law: An Interdisciplinary Approach, was published by the American Bar Association in 2018. Combined, they have presented more than fifteen hundred educational seminars for individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer, their caregivers, lawyers, advocates, health care professionals, elected officials, and the general public. Their expertise includes health insurance, financial toxicity, disability insurance, employment rights, estate planning, and other legal topics that impact the cancer community.

It's these themes that drive the organization's mission, resulting in four comprehensive Cancer Rights Guides, award-winning animated video series', Quick Guides and Checklists, searchable state law charts, and a Legal & Financial Navigation Program providing one-on-one assistance. Most materials are also available in Spanish and health care professionals can order free bulk copies.

Triage Cancer has reached more than 337,000 people with legal and practical knowledge through 1,050+ online and in-person educational seminars, held in all 50 states, D.C., and Guam. Upcoming events include a free, one-day cancer rights Conference online on May 21. The event is open to the public, and much of the information is applicable to anyone experiencing a serious illness, caregivers, and health care professionals. To register, visit TriageCancer.org/Conferences. Free continuing education is available for professionals.

Morales and Bryant publish regularly in professional oncology journals and books, and provide expert media commentary. Bryant is an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law, teaching a course on Cancer Rights Law. Morales has been an adjunct professor at Loyola Law School and Wayne State University Law School.

For more information about Triage Cancer, and to access free resources and materials, visit TriageCancer.org.

Contact: Kaylee Place, Communications Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (906) 250-6134

SOURCE Triage Cancer