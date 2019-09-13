Unique Charity Golf Open to Raise Funds for Veterans' Employment Program
Sep 13, 2019, 08:33 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
Disabled veterans will play alongside business leaders, military and government officials, and more at the 12th annual Paralyzed Veterans Golf Open to support Paralyzed Veterans of America's employment program, PAVE (Paving Access for Veterans Employment). This one-of-a-kind tournament will showcase the latest adaptive sports technology that allows paralyzed individuals to stand and play golf.
|
WHO:
|
David Zurfluh, U.S. Air Force veteran, National President, Paralyzed Veterans of America
|
WHEN:
|
Monday, September 23, 2019
|
*Note: Veterans and other spokespeople will be made available to the media all day.
|
WHERE:
|
The Golf Club at Lansdowne
To learn more or to register for the PVGO, please visit www.supportpvgo.org/register.
About Paralyzed Veterans of America
Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely to the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.
As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.
Media Contact: Lani Poblete
Email: 222817@email4pr.com
Phone: 202-416-7736
SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America
Share this article