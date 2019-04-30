Unique Home Designs Launches New Subsidiary - Advanced Screen Systems

GILBERT, Ariz., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Home Designs, Inc. (UHD), the leading U.S. manufacturer of residential security doors has announced the formation of a new subsidiary, Advanced Screen Systems, Inc., to support an exclusive distribution agreement with Meshtec International Co., Ltd. (Meshtec). The new subsidiary will distribute Meshtec's proprietary high performance screen system to door and window manufacturers as an OEM offering and to the commercial building products channel in North America.

Meshtec is the global leader in high-tensile strength stainless steel screens that are resistant to corrosion, allow for visibility and are a barrier to forced entry. Meshtec's patented retention system ensures that the screen material is flat, tight and secure in the frame without the waviness of traditional mesh. This superior screen material is redefining the U.S. security screen door, window screen and fall prevention screen categories with features and benefits far exceeding existing solutions. Through this exclusive distribution agreement with Advanced Screen Systems, Inc., Meshtec screen will now be available to major door and window manufacturers as an upgrade to traditional screens and to the commercial building products channel for a wide range of barrier control applications.

"We are excited to expand our successful relationship with Meshtec and build on the strong success we've already experienced with aftermarket products featuring Meshtec's patented screen systems. This is the natural next step in developing the North American market for high performance screens and perfectly aligns with our history and ongoing mission to provide best-in-class products," said Jeff Bell, President & CEO of UHD. Peter Taylor, Executive Director of Meshtec, added, "We are pleased to partner with UHD to continue development of the North American high performance screens market. UHD's success developing the aftermarket demonstrates why they are the ideal partner for the next phase of growth."

About Unique Home Designs

Unique Home Designs, Inc. is a high growth, Arizona-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets security screen doors, screen doors, and window guards through multiple sales channels. Founded in 2003, the company has built a strong reputation with customers and retail partners, leveraging its world class manufacturing capabilities and strong heritage in custom designed premium products to bring true product innovation and increased value to consumers at every price point.

About Meshtec

Meshtec is the internationally recognized world-leader in the design and manufacture of security screen systems for doors, windows, barrier screens, and balustrade fencing systems and the global leader in the provision of high tensile stainless steel security mesh for residential and commercial applications. With full production capabilities of weaving, powder coating and fabricating complimented by in-house product design allied to rigorous quality control measures and testing, Meshtec is able to quickly and nimbly respond to market and customer specific needs and requirements with consistent quality product. Meshtec is quality endorsed to ISO 9001, ISO14001; ISO17025; and OHSAS180 standards and, with over a decade of experience, Meshtec has built a reputation for excellence in designing and manufacturing premium security solutions that are both functional and architecturally thoughtful.

