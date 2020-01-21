Unique Lexus LC 500 Convertible Raises $2 Million For Charity At Barrett-Jackson

As the first LC 500 Convertible to come off the line, the winning bidder is taking home a stunning collector's vehicle. The real winners, though, are the youth and veterans of America.

"We're so excited this unique LC 500 Convertible generated 2 million dollars that will be split between the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Bob Woodruff Foundation," said David Christ, Group Vice President and General Manager of Lexus. "We're grateful for having such a great partner in Barrett-Jackson, and I'm proud of our Lexus team and what we were able to accomplish together, but none of it would be possible without such an impressive winning bid!"

The money raised for Boys & Girls Clubs of America will help them continue to provide afterschool activities and a safe environment for children and young adults across the country.

"The generous $1 million donation from Lexus and its auction partners will help us provide a world-class Club experience to more than 4.7 million youth who walk into a Boys & Girls Club," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "In ensuring that all kids and teens have access to programs that will set them up for a great future, it's critical to have partners to help fuel our mission forward. We thank Lexus for their commitment to the success of America's youth."

Bob Woodruff Foundation creates programs for veterans, service members and their families. It was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was injured covering the war in Iraq, and he has since led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans.

"Our brave service members and their families have earned access to best-in-class programs and resources when they return home – that's where the Bob Woodruff Foundation comes in," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "With the support of Lexus, we're proud to continue investing in the future of our nation's veterans and military families. I'm so grateful for the remarkable generosity of the auction winner and our partners at Lexus."

The all-new 2021 LC Convertible will not arrive at dealerships until this summer, but the unique vehicle that crossed the auction block last week garnered attention thanks to its collector-enticing features such as final VIN numbers 100001, unique accents found on no other LC 500 Convertible, and an impressive package of items that includes signed memorabilia from Lexus, a driving experience with Hall of Fame racer Scott Pruett, custom Zero Halliburton luggage and more.

*The LC 500 Convertible prototype on display at Barrett-Jackson is representative of the actual production vehicle that will be delivered in the summer of 2020.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury guests in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans. To date, BWF has invested nearly $70 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

