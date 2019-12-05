Unique Tonometer, Diaton, Helps to Meet and Exceed Joint Commission Guideline for Disinfection and Sterilization

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diaton tonometer helps hospitals and Emergency Departments to meet and exceed Joint Commission Guideline for Disinfection and Sterilization Standards, as Diaton has no contact with an eyeball or the mucous membrane.

Transpalpebral scleral tonometer Diaton allows for quick painless and non-invasive measurement of intraocular pressure for glaucoma diagnoses with no risk of infection or effect on the eye.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology has reported that transmission of adenovirus and herpes simplex virus HIV, hepatitis C virus (HCV), enterovirus 70, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Acanthamoeba, and prions (transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease) could occur from failure to adequately disinfect ophthalmology devices, such as tonometers.

The Joint Commission, Division of Healthcare Improvement in Issue 49, May 2019, noted that "Tonometer tips are particularly problematic because disinfectants can dissolve the glue that holds the hollow tip together, causing the tip to swell and crack. It's important to note that tonometer tips have been identified as sources of ophthalmic nosocomial outbreaks commonly linked to adenovirus types 8 and 19. The desiccated virus remains viable and can be recovered after 49 days on dried plastic or metal surfaces.

Areas that can benefit from Diaton tonometer:

Emergency departments

Urgent care centers

Ophthalmology clinics, optometrist offices, procedure rooms

Neonatal intensive care units (NICUs)

FDA-cleared Scleral and Transpalpebral Diaton tonometry technology brings indisputable advantages vs. all other contact tonometers, which require direct contact with the cornea.

Since there is no contact with an eyeball, the risk of infection or cross-contamination is null with Diaton's technology.

Another key item being overlooked in ED Settings is that variability in Corneal Biomechanics influences all other corneal or contact devices, but not the Diaton:

Diaton measures Accurate IOP in eyes that are affected by corneal pathologies, which make corneal tonometry inaccurate and often impossible – corneal injury, corneal edema, keratoconus, atypical corneal thickness, corneal rigidity, keratitis, cornea dimness, post keratoplastics, keratoprosthesis, post-LASIK, high degree of ametropy, astigmatism and many other conditions that walk into emergency departments.

Diaton tonometer can also measure accurate IOP with contact or scleral lenses still being on the eye.

How to Order?

Diaton tonometer is priced competitively and is delivered complete with a two-year warranty, a carry case, calibration and training plate, battery, training DVD in five languages, manuals, quick starter guide, plus unlimited phone-based training support.

To contact the company, dial 1-877-342-8667 or Order Diaton online www.TonometerDiaton.com

About DevelopAll Inc.,

DevelopAll Inc. – parent of Diaton Tonometer – is committed to the global fight against blindness caused by glaucoma. More at www.diaton.com.

Media Contact:

Alina Lagoviyer

1-877-342-8667 x 707

Alina@diaton.com

Related Files

EPMonthly_Dec19_Diaton_Tonometer_Article.pdf

Unique Tonometer DIATON Helps to Meet and Exceed Joint Commission Guideline for Disinfection and Sterilization.pdf

Related Images

diaton-tonometer-tonometry-through.jpg

Diaton Tonometer tonometry through eyelid and sclera

Transpalpebral scleral tonometer Diaton allows for quick painless and non-invasive measurement of intraocular pressure for glaucoma diagnoses with no risk of infection or effect on the eye.

Related Links

Diaton Tonometer Clinical Trials and Articles

Diaton Tonometer Training Videos

SOURCE Diaton Tonometer Inc.

Related Links

http://www.TonometerDiaton.com

