Unisun Energy completes grid connection for Baosteel's 2.03 MW distributed PV power plant

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisun Energy recently completed a 2.03 MW distributed PV power plant for Baosteel Group Nantong Wire Products Co., Ltd. and connected it to the grid as scheduled. The plant deployed the model of using self-produced power and is expected to produce nearly 2.1 million kilowatt hours of electricity from clean energy each year throughout its 25-year lifecycle, equivalent to savings of the equivalent of some 810 tons of standard coal and reduction of 2,018 tons in carbon dioxide emissions a year. Before that, Unisun Energy has successfully built a distributed photovoltaic (PV) project in cooperation with the world's leading metallurgical company Handan Iron and Steel Group (a.k.a. Hansteel), the Chinese manufacturer of highly specialized special steel Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co., Ltd. and Baogang Group.

Currently, the energy consumption of China's steel industry accounts for about 25% of China's total energy consumption. Promoting energy efficiency and clean energy in the industry are highly significant to China's further sustainable development. Zhejiang-based Unisun Energy Group ("Unisun Energy"), a leading global provider of clean energy solutions, has been taking the lead in providing renewable energy solutions and improving energy efficiency.

By building distributed PV power plants with Chinese steelmakers, Unisun Energy has played an exemplary role in promoting the structural transformation of the renewable energy sector and contributing to energy savings and emission reduction, helping to promote the upgrade of the steel industry and creating a win-win situation for both clean energy companies and steelmakers in a future that will be dominated by green energy.

"Unisun Energy has become a model for advocating the mutual development of emerging and traditional sectors by accelerating the transformation of energy structure through helping top Chinese steelmakers efficiently reduce carbon emissions and lower electricity costs" said Unisun Energy chairwoman He Yisha. "To date, the company has supplied clean energy solutions to a number of well-known firms, including Laiyifen, Unilever and Wahaha, as part of its efforts to contribute to the low-carbon economy."

Unisun Energy is a specialized Chinese strategic investor in distributed energy and the leading global provider of integrated clean energy solutions with international energy giant ENGIE as a strategic investor. The Group is committed to building top clean energy power stations for customers worldwide and providing them with quality asset management services that meet high standards and offer high yields, with businesses covering a variety of PV power stations, energy storage facilities and smart wind farms. The company also provides comprehensive solutions across the industry chain spanning investment, development, construction and management of clean energy power stations.

SOURCE Unisun Energy Group