Unisun Energy expands business into the Netherlands as the group's 11.8-MW ground facility secures loan from Rabobank

RILLAND, Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisun Energy Group recently announced that its subsidiary in the Netherlands had secured a loan from local Dutch financial institution Rabobank for its 11.8 MW-ground PV project in Rilland, a village south of Rotterdam.

After construction and grid-connection, the project is expected to generate nearly 10 million kWh of electricity on an annual basis, reducing CO 2 emissions by approximately 8,000 tons, and delivering clean energy to more than 2,500 families around the project region.

This is Unisun Energy's first project in the Netherlands. The group is providing an end-to-end solution from project development, capital support, EPC and O&M services. Unisun CEO Hao Peng said that with the help of the world's leading German PV technologies combined with the teams' expertise and experiences, over the next three years, the group is planning to build and operate 600 MW of ground, rooftop and floating PV project in the Netherlands, providing consistent and sustainable clean energy and benefitting more people with a clean energy environment .

Unisun owns many years of experiences in the development of global photovoltaic markets. Before entering the Netherlands, the company has been one of the first comprehensive green energy solution providers operating in Japan. The company has also involved in the construction of several projects, some of which have successfully reached grid connection in dozens of countries worldwide, including Germany, the US, Australia, South America, Southeast Asia and North Africa.

About Unisun Energy Group

Unisun Energy Group is a leading strategic investor of distributed energy in China, and one of the world's leading providers of comprehensive clean energy solutions. The group has received strategic investments from international energy giant ENGIE. The firm is dedicated to providing stable and reliable clean energy solutions to many of the world's top 500 companies.

SOURCE Unisun