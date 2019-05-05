Unisun Energy furthers its commitment to public services with the launch of Unisun Volunteer Day event

SHANGHAI, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China-based Unisun Energy Group, a leading global clean energy solutions provider that treats its responsibilities as a corporate citizen as a key part of its corporate mission, recently launched the Unisun Volunteer Day event with the aim of facilitating the engagement in public services. The event provided Unisun Energy's employees with an opportunity to assist with communities and people in need.

Since the beginning of 2019, the company has donated books and reading materials to the Shanghai Beautiful Mind Foundation for the Elf Reading Room program, which provides children the opportunity to expand their minds through the access to good books in a conducive environment funded by the program. In 2018, the firm, with the support of the Shanghai Huangpu Philanthropy Federation, offered nutritionally-balanced lunches at no charge to elderly members of the community who live on relief, have no spouse or children and do not have the means to pay attention to their diets. In 2017, Unisun Energy joined forces with Ping An Leasing to donate a solar PV system to Xinjiecun Primary School in Longlin Pan-Ethnicities Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region with the goal of addressing the school's power needs.

Unisun Energy Group chairwoman He Yisha said, "What we have done is make it part of our mission that public welfare is a fundamental part of Unisun Energy's DNA. In addition to performing better as a company, we at Unisun Energy also aim to benefit the greater society with a constant commitment to our social responsibility."

In addition to providing educational assistance, aid for less fortunate children and the elderly as well as disaster relief, Unisun Energy also leverages its leading technologies and resources to help companies reduce their carbon footprint with a focus on carbon emission reduction and energy storage enhancement, in addition to supporting local governments in implementing their poverty relief programs through the donation of PV systems, driving positive changes in the local economic, ecological and social environment.

Unisun Energy continues growing with a strong commitment to public services. In January 2018, Unisun Energy was named a Model Company of 2017 for its clean energy solutions and Ms. He won the Excellence through Philanthropy award for 2017. In October 2017, the group chairwoman was presented the Global Green Economic Forum (GGEF) Women Eco Game Changer Award and the Social Eco Game Changer Award, both of which recognized her contributions to innovation in energy and environmental protection.

Ms. He said on various occasions that Unisun Energy aims to provide a reliable supply of clean energy to everyone on the planet, facilitate the clean energy revolution and improve the ecological environment, reflected in each step of the firm's journey towards understanding every aspect of the clean energy industry and innovate for the betterment of mankind, rather than focusing solely on seeking economic benefits.

With the focus on corporate social responsibility, Unisun Energy continues furthering its public interest undertakings and helping companies enhance their sustainability through energy transformation. Additionally, the company also capitalizes on its advantages in technologies and resources to innovate the ways in which it can serve the public by assisting in educational and poverty relief programs by donating PV systems. Unisun Energy calls for greater engagement in public services aimed at creating a better life for those who are less fortunate by providing them with the benefits of clean energy.

Unisun Energy Group is a world leading clean energy solution provider, powering the planet through first-class clean energy power plants and power systems that are secure, reliable and efficient. With a footprint in over 100 cities across five continents, Unisun Energy has provided 1.4 GW of installed capacity, having brought benefits to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

