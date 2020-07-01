Unisys Achieves Amazon Web Services Managed Service Provider and Amazon Web Services Well-Architected Partner Status

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has maintained its membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program for the third year in a row and has been recognized as a member in the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program for its cloud offerings. Unisys earned both designations after AWS reviewed the capabilities of CloudForte® -- Unisys' secure solution for digital transformation and hybrid cloud management and application development. Unisys is an AWS MSP Partner in the global AWS Partner Network (APN) and has achieved the AWS Government Competency designation for deep experience working with AWS government customers.

"These designations combined are testimony to our proven CloudForte technology and services and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led operations," said Anupriya Ramraj, vice president, Cloud Services, Unisys. "Our team is dedicated to helping clients harness the power of hybrid cloud and achieve business outcomes by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

CloudForte helps clients harness the power of AWS to deliver business outcomes securely. When clients need help with their cloud transformations, Unisys provides highly skilled, full stack cloud architects and engineers to help assess, design, build, migrate, operate, and optimize AWS and hybrid cloud services. CloudForte includes best in class technologies and services including:

Navigator, for well-architected framework checks

Compliance, for meeting industry and country specific compliance requirements

Application Modernization, for adopting DevSecOps and accelerating application delivery

Digital Transformation workshops and experience centers for accelerating innovation with AWS services

Optimization, for automated financial controls, and

Cloud Management Platform which incorporates AWS cloud management services.

The initial AWS MSP Program validation process consisted of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit performed by an independent, third-party auditor and aims to confirm the APN Partner's ability to provide next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization and management of their client's AWS environments. This year, Unisys completed an online Performance Review to renew its status in the program. The renewal was effective April 24 and Unisys will go through the full audit again in 2021.

The AWS MSP Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration and to deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation and management of their own customers' environments.

Based on five pillars (operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency and cost optimization), the AWS Well-Architected Framework was developed to help cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient and efficient infrastructure for their applications. Unisys received the designation on March 9. Achieving AWS Well-Architected Partner status validates Unisys' proven experience in providing clients a consistent approach for evaluating architectures and implementing designs that will scale over time.

To learn more about CloudForte, visit www.unisys.com/CloudForte.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com .

