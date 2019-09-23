Unisys AirCore® Passenger Services System Recognized with Highest Level of IATA Certification for New Distribution Capability

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has been granted New Distribution Capability (NDC) Level 4 certification for Unisys AirCore®, a modern Passenger Services System (PSS) with a range of offerings that allows airlines to optimize their sales and customer service capabilities across all aspects of the passenger journey.

Developed by The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the NDC defines a new data transmission standard to address the industry's current distribution limitations, including product differentiation and time-to-market, access to full, rich air content and a transparent shopping experience. Level 4 is the highest level of NDC certification that IATA issues to IT providers for the deployment of NDC capabilities. This status recognizes that AirCore supports comprehensive shopping and merchandizing capabilities, allowing airlines to present customized offers to their customers via every sales channel. Fares and ancillary offerings are optimized by applying sophisticated business rules so that airlines can offer a wide range of products and services, ultimately delivering a better travel experience.

"The aviation industry is going through a massive change, driven by technology advancements coupled with even faster-evolving passenger expectations. The NDC standard reflects this shift in how airlines think about selling travel to their customers," said Darko Todorovic, director of Global Travel and Transportation solutions at Unisys. "As the industry approaches NDC adoption at scale, the quality of implemented solutions is critical. To be successful, a solution must add additional capabilities for revenue generation, reduction of complexity and a seamless transition from legacy systems, and these characteristics are at the heart of our AirCore offering."

AirCore is a modern PSS with a full range of passenger services solutions that optimizes airline customer and employee experiences at all stages of the air travel journey. The full range of core services – including inventory, order management, offer management, reservations, ticketing and departure control – results in a comprehensive, modular system that can complement, enhance and transform legacy airline passenger services systems into a full-service retailing platform.

Offered as a separate module, AirCore Order Manager™ is an omnichannel solution that provides master order control and servicing for both NDC and non-NDC orders. It runs in parallel to an airline's existing PSS, extending its capabilities. AirCore Order Manager integrates via industry standard interfaces and APIs with the digital platforms of distributors, commerce partners and service delivery providers, putting the control back in the hands of the airline.

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys travel and transportation offerings, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

