Unisys Announces Date of Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) said today that it will release its second-quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Following the release, Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only Webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. A replay of the Webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call.

