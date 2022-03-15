Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Size Worth $61.5 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unit dose manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 61.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2028. In the first half of 2020, the growth of the market was stagnant, but the market started to recover by the end of 2020. It was mainly due to the use of unit doses for the treatment of COVID-19 as it decreases the risk involved while handling and pouring doses from the same bottle.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By sourcing, the outsourcing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand by the customers and small pharma companies.

The solid unit dose product segment held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 as it is cost-efficient and simple to use and has a good shelf life.

The independent pharmacies end-use segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the different products offered by this sector.

The U.S. led the North American market and accounted for a revenue share of over 90.0% in 2020.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: "Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sourcing (In-house, Outsourcing), By Product (Liquid Unit Dose, Solid Unit Dose), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

Unit dose manufacturing has many advantages as the drug can be easily identified, and the formulation of the drug is protected until the moment of administration. If the container is intact and the drug has not been used, it can be redisposed and retrieved without changing its formulation. The most important benefit is that it can be administered in the proper dosage and ensures that the patient does not exceed the prescribed limit.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has a significant effect on the pharmaceutical market. The first half of the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed growth but by the end of 2020, the market started to recover. The unit dose manufacturing is lucratively used in the current scenario as it reduces the risk of handling and contamination. Also, unit doses are widely used in hospitals for COVID-19 patients to safeguard both patients and healthcare personnel to eliminate the possibility of viral transmission by airborne transmission or direct touch.

Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global unit dose manufacturing market based on sourcing, product, end-use, and region:

Unit Dose Manufacturing Sourcing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

In-house

Outsourcing

Unit Dose Manufacturing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Liquid Unit Dose

Solid Unit Dose

Others

Unit Dose Manufacturing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Independent Pharmacies

Long Term Care Facility

Hospitals

Others

Unit Dose Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

India



Japan



China

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Unit Dose Manufacturing Market

Catalent Inc.

Patheon (Thermo fisher)

Unither

Tapemark

Mikart

Renaissance Lakewood , LLC

, LLC Medical packaging, Inc.

CordenPharma

American Health Packaging

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.