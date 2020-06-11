Unit4 and Raven Intel Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Transparency in Enterprise Software Implementation Projects

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a cloud leader in enterprise software for people-centered organizations, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Raven Intel for service delivery benchmarking and data analysis on customer satisfaction and implementation.

Raven Intel is an independent B2B peer review site amplifying the voice of the cloud enterprise software customer with a focus on the implementation experience, whose mission is to help customers find their perfect implementation consulting partner. Raven Intel is supporting Unit4 to benchmark customer success through reports and data analysis based on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project customer reviews covering key performance indicators such as on-time and on-budget delivery of services.

From the customer reviews already posted, Unit4 is highly rated:

Average satisfaction on implementation 8.4 vs 7.1 of the industry

18% more projects are delivered on time compared to the industry

The quality of Unit4 consultants and partners is rated 4.5 out of 5

The reviews validate Unit4 being recognized as one of the top three most highly rated ERP systems in 2020 in a SoftwareReviews user survey. Unit4 was named a gold medallist according to ERP software users in SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant, and awarded top vendor in customer relationship management, vendor support, and ease of data integration. Unit4 also achieved a Net Emotional Footprint score of +84, one of the highest among all vendors, indicating a very positive user sentiment for the company and its ERP solutions.

Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4 said:

"This is testament to our approach to serving customers and their people. Raven Intel is quickly establishing itself as the leading source of information for those looking for independent intelligence on enterprise software deployments. We want to use this platform as a benchmark to ensure our services continue to lead the industry for services-centric organizations. It's even more important in challenging times that we are transparent and build trust with customers."

Bonnie Tinder, Founder & CEO of Raven Intel said:

"Our independent, cross-platform data and powerful analytics capabilities provide constructive evidence-based reporting to Unit4. Benchmarks are delivered against industry-wide measures of customer satisfaction, team quality and performance, scoping accuracy, and implementation process. We're delighted to deliver actionable insight to Unit4, who is focused on being transparent and open about customer satisfaction and experience."

This month, Unit4 launched a new Global Partner Program to reward Unit4 partners for capabilities, contributions and customer satisfaction. Raven Intel will help recognize partners and amplify implementation successes.

Emma O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Embridge Consulting said:

"As enablers of innovation and the digital futures of our clients, Embridge Consulting consistently looks to enhance and continually advance our services. Raven Intel will provide a way for us to raise our visibility to future Unit4 customers, provide recognition to our team, feed into this continuous improvement cycle and provide independent reference points that illustrate our dedication to a consistently high-quality client experience."

Albert Palma, CEO, GCON4 said:

"We were part of the early adopter Unit4-Raven partner program and are excited about having a platform to showcase our customer success. We found the process to get reviewed easy for both us and our customers and were able to get eight reviews within two weeks. Raven Intel will provide a way for us to raise our visibility to future Unit4 customers and provide independent reference points that illustrate our dedication to a consistently high-quality customer experience."

About Raven Intel

Raven Intel is the only peer review site devoted exclusively to gaining insight into B2B services. It is an online community designed to help enterprise software customers independently find their perfect implementation partner. Raven Intel consolidates the options in a single place–across all major cloud HCM software platforms. It helps ERP customers search for and engage the best partners. It gives system implementers a place to promote their certifications and cloud project success and find customers looking for what they do, and it provides software vendors a bird's eye view of their service delivery ecosystems. For more information, visit RavenIntel.com.

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from students and professionals to the public servants and non-profits doing good in the world. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/ , follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

