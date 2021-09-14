Unit4 Cloud ERP Platform Selected to Deliver Operational Transformation for Public School Districts in Canada

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced that Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board have both selected Unit4 ERP and FP&A solutions for use by the Human Resources, Finance, Payroll, ICT, Facilities, Custodial, Academic, School administrators and Planning departments, as part of a strategic 10-year agreement with the option to extend for a further five years.

With 50 schools, approximately 21,000 students and around 3,000 employees, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board administers and governs education from kindergarten through to grade 12 in Simcoe County. Their goal is to provide a complete and distinctive learning experience that integrates their faith values and spiritual formation into academic programming.

The Durham Catholic District School Board serves some 21,000+ elementary and secondary students in 50 schools including alternative and continuing education sites. The board offers a range of programs and services to meet the needs of all students. Excellence and student achievement are their number one priority.

Seeking to replace their current legacy software with a single, modern cloud-based ERP platform, both Boards were looking for a core strategic application with powerful reporting capabilities, to maximize efficiencies and inputs into an integrated solution, enabling better decision making.

By choosing to partner with Unit4 they will benefit from:

Unit4's industry experience and implementation models for rapid time to value

One core strategic application to maximize efficiencies and support better decision making

Tighter integrations with industry-specific non-ERP systems for real-time, accurate and trustworthy data to continually improve processes

Quickly understanding business performance with advanced reporting tools for strategic decision making and creating value for the school boards

Increased speed and quality of budgeting processes and scenario planning

Unit4 has vast experience working with Public Sector organizations, including Canadian municipalities and provincial and federal agencies. A single modern cloud platform will provide the ability to respond quickly to change and improve effectiveness, demonstrated in the value the schools deliver to their students, and both Boards saw the importance in working together to reach their objectives now and into the future.

"We share the same sense of community and values with Unit4 and Durham which certainly helped in our decision making," said Scott A. Morrow, Manager of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Services, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. "Knowing that Unit4 will be on this transformational journey with us, gives us the reassurance we need to provide our students with the education they deserve."

Ronald Rodriguez, Chief Information Officer – Freedom of Information and Privacy, Durham Catholic District School Board, said, "Unit4 cloud ERP provides us with business-critical applications to help us embrace change simply, quickly and cost effectively. Unit4 will streamline all processes and bring productivity improvement to our Board. Specifically designed for our vertical market, this powerful solution will enable us, in partnership with Simcoe, to deliver on our commitment of quality education for all students, across all of our programs."

John Gregitis, President, North America, said: "We are seeing an increase in the purchase of cloud software within public sector organizations in North America and the adoption of our next-generation ERP and FP&A solutions by Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Boards marks a significant milestone."

Related Resources:

Learn more about Unit4's ERP software solutions and products

Read more about our solutions for public sector

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

Media Contact:

Lisa Stassoulli

Global Communications Manager, Unit4

Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827

[email protected]

SOURCE Unit4

Related Links

https://www.unit4.com

