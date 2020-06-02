Unit4 Introduces its new Global Partner Program to Give Partners the Resources to Transform the Way People Work

LONDON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a cloud leader in enterprise software for people-centered organizations, today announced a new Global Partner Program to provide training, resources and support to its global ecosystem of partners to help their clients deliver an exceptional people experience to their customers.

The Program is designed to enable partners to accelerate the development and implementation of Unit4 solutions which transform how people-centric organizations deliver a better place and a better way for people to do work. By establishing a global partner community, Unit4 can offer its best-in-class cloud ERP, FP&A, HCM, and Student Management solutions and services to more organizations around the world. Unit4's People Platform provides a foundation for partner innovation through a micro-services-based SaaS architecture. As well as a natural language digital assistant and machine learning services to help people work smarter and faster, its low-code/no-code tools support the simple connection and creation of value-add extensions for customers.

Beata Wright, Global Head of Partner Ecosystems at Unit4, said:

"As customer expectations continue to rise, our Global Partner Program is tailored to help us meet those expectations and to continue to scale our business, to meet market demand. Through this new Unit4 partner experience, it will allow us to solve our customers' complex business requirements with an enhanced portfolio of solutions and services. Having partners that can enhance the capabilities of our People Experience suite by building extensions and plugging into our solutions is core to our strategy and critical to meet the needs of our global customer base."

Unit4 takes a strategic approach to building its partner ecosystem, carefully selecting partners with specialties to service their respective markets. Unit4 is adopting a multi-faceted approach to the partner ecosystem, which capitalizes on a variety of partnership models. These include:

Go-To-Market partners , such as resellers, value-added resellers, and OEMs, who are an extension of the Unit4 team and are responsible for selling, implementing and supporting Unit4 solutions;

such as resellers, value-added resellers, and OEMs, who are an extension of the Unit4 team and are responsible for selling, implementing and supporting Unit4 solutions; Product and Innovation partners, including independent software vendors and OEM partners, with the key skills to optimize the functionality and performance of Unit4 solutions;

including independent software vendors and OEM partners, with the key skills to optimize the functionality and performance of Unit4 solutions; Service and Delivery partners, who are systems integrators and implementation partners, with deep knowledge of Unit4 solutions enabling them to deliver fast implementation, integrated solutions, and support services.

Supported by a dedicated global partner team that is aligned by region and vertical, new partners will undergo a newly-designed onboarding program which includes sales, pre-sales, implementation, and support for all Unit4 products and industries. The partner community will receive access to specialty-focused partner forums in Unit4 Community4U, and events to build knowledge and expertise, as well as marketing support, and a certification program that benefits partners at all levels.

The global partner program operates across three levels focused on capabilities, contributions and customer satisfaction. They include:

Select partners are specialists in their respective markets and are new to the Unit4 partner ecosystem. They are committed to developing and supporting a long-term relationship with Unit4;

are specialists in their respective markets and are new to the Unit4 partner ecosystem. They are committed to developing and supporting a long-term relationship with Unit4; Premier partners are those organizations that demonstrate a high level of skill and market success and who can actively collaborate with Unit4 to deliver significant customer value through innovative solutions;

are those organizations that demonstrate a high level of skill and market success and who can actively collaborate with Unit4 to deliver significant customer value through innovative solutions; Elite partners are those that achieve the highest level within the Unit4 partner program and consistently demonstrate the ability to meet the highest level of success with Unit4 and customers.

Comments on the news

Emma O'Brien, CEO of Embridge Consulting:

"Unit4 is focused on empowering its partners to drive transformation for customers and we are honored to be part of the Unit4 Partner Ecosystem. We are already embracing some of the latest innovations such as the extension toolkit and looking at differentiating apps we can build as a valuable add on for the customers we serve. Together we can deliver more innovation and more value to our customers."

Holger Mueller, VP and Principle Analyst, Constellation Research:

"The pace of digital disruption is unrelenting, even more so in services industries where people need to feel empowered to work effectively. Modern applications and digital platforms are critical to successful transformation programs; for driving innovation and new service models. A strong partner ecosystem delivers interoperable specialist solutions that deliver value at the heart of customer pain points."

