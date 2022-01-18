Unit4 Names Matthew Bagley as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud software for people-centric organizations, today announced that Matthew Bagley has been named Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Bagley will lead Unit4's finance organization and will be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, legal, and business and sales operations. He will succeed Gordon Stuart, who will officially step down from the CFO position having completed the refinancing and transition of Unit4 to its new owners.

Bagley joins Unit4 from RIMES Technologies, a financial managed data services & RegTech specialist providing services to the investment management community, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2020. Previously, Bagley was Chief Financial Officer at eFront, a leading technology solution for alternative investment management. During his tenure, EBITDA more than tripled and the business was acquired by BlackRock resulting in a 6x return to private equity investors in 2019. He has held senior finance and consulting roles at numerous companies including Omnifone, Reevoo, ViewSonic, Alvarez & Marsal, and PWC. Bagley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Financial Accounting and Management Control from Sheffield Hallam University, and he is a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants.

In addition, Unit4 has appointed Russell Alexander as General Counsel reporting to CFO Matthew Bagley. Filling this open position, Alexander will lead the company's worldwide legal organization, responsible for corporate governance, product compliance, data protection, privacy, and intellectual property. He was previously General Counsel at Keyloop, a software and services company in the automotive dealer vertical, and its predecessor organizations as the international division of CDK Global and ADP Dealer Services. Before that, Alexander was General Counsel and Corporate Services Director at logistics company DHL UK & Ireland. As a seasoned legal expert, Alexander spent more than 10 years working in the corporate teams at international law firms in France and the UK. Alexander holds a Bachelor of Business Studies degree from Trinity College Dublin, as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the University of the West of England. Both Matthew Bagley and Russell Alexander will be based in the United Kingdom.

Comments on the News:

"I'm thrilled to welcome Matt to Unit4 at such a pivotal time in the company's 40-year history," said Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4. "He brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience to the company and our global leadership team. This, combined with his proven record of scaling high-growth companies will help Unit4 as it expands its global reach, broadens its product portfolio and scales to become a €10 billion company in the next few years."

"Gordon Stuart has officially stepped down as CFO after having completed the transition of Unit4 to its new owners. I would like to thank Gordon for his exemplary financial and business leadership over the past four years. During that time, he successfully led the divestment of our domestic assets and supported our transition to becoming a leading cloud company, positioning Unit4 for its strategic sale to TA Associates – one of the Top 10 PE Software Buyouts in 2021. We wish him the best success in all his future endeavors," added Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4.

"It's an exciting time to be joining Unit4 as it comes off a record year of performance including the release of ERPx and the strategic buyout by TA Associates with Partners Group," said Matthew Bagley, CFO of Unit4. "The company's reputation as a market leader in providing next-generation enterprise cloud solutions to people-focused mid-market services organizations will help it capitalize on market opportunities stemming from growing need for digital transformation. I'm also pleased to have Russell Alexander joining the company as our new General Counsel. His broad experience will help us to accelerate Unit4's growth in our existing and new markets and continue to develop our industry-leading innovations."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

SOURCE Unit4