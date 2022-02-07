Unitas Financial Services Announces Successful Completion of SOC 1 Audit

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitas Financial Services, LLC (Unitas), a leader in risk management insurance solutions for lending institutions, announces the successful completion of their Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Audit. The thorough, independent audit process revealed that Unitas is fully compliant with the following;

Highest security standards in data protection

Privacy protocols

Operational policies governing their everyday functions

The achievement of SOC 1 compliance is a clear indicator of the ongoing commitment Unitas has taken to keep all sensitive client information safe from actual and potential vulnerabilities. This internationally recognized security standard ensures that all confidential client data stays in a secure operating environment. The SOC 1 Certification assures clients of Unitas that the company goes the extra mile in protecting their invaluable data.

"Unitas Financial Services considers our responsibility to maintain security and privacy of customers' data a cornerstone of our business relationships," said Greg Shimkus, Co-Owner & President of the Unitas Specialty Insurance Division. "Our SOC Certification is part of our enterprise commitment to achieving our mutual goals – efficient and secure risk transfer!"

Unitas, which offers risk management insurance solutions to financial institutions, mortgage servicing organizations, and auto loan lenders, as well as real estate investors, is proud to renew its SOC 1 compliance certification. Unitas also works with independent insurance agencies to offer specialty products to their clients. The achievement of SOC 1 Certification means that Unitas clients and partners can rest easy knowing that all their vital data is in the best possible hands.

About SOC 1 Certification

SOC 1 Compliance for Service Organizations is an audit that evaluates a company based on several factors, including:

Security

Availability

Processing integrity

Confidentiality

Privacy of all their business-related data systems

SOC 1 Certification plays an integral role in overseeing and managing risk management processes, supply chain, and vendor management. This certification ensures operational excellence throughout an organization, emphasizing the security and privacy of user data at all levels.

SOC 1 Audit engagements are conducted with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This independent organization governs the best accounting practices in various industries. An independent auditing firm conducts every SOC audit to provide insights into a service organization's internal controls. Companies that handle sensitive client data voluntarily submit to a SOC audit to ensure their data hosting and access happen in a secure operating environment.

About Unitas Financial Services

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Unitas Financial Services (Unitas) has nine offices across the United States, servicing clients in over forty states. Unitas is an industry-leading provider of compliant risk management solutions for financial institutions, loan servicing organizations, and real estate investors. Unitas brings access to innovative risk management solutions such as lender-placed insurance, blanket mortgage hazard insurance, and other specialty insurance programs for while embracing the financial industry's ever-changing regulatory and compliance standards.

Media Contact:

Josh Threm

800-461-9224

SOURCE Unitas Financial Services