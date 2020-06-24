Unite Private Networks Announces Lubbock, Texas Network Expansion

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks is pleased to announce a network expansion in Lubbock, Texas

The expansion will bring over 25 miles of new fiber-optic infrastructure throughout Lubbock, TX, adding to the already established 75-mile network. Business customers will now have expanded access to dark fiber or dedicated lit services that are scalable from 100 mbps to 100 gbps, newly launched FiberVoice, and a suite of other products.

"UPN has a significant presence in Lubbock and this expansion is a continuation of our commitment to serving the entire metro area," said Stuart Howerter, Vice President of Sales at Unite Private Networks. "When complete the expansion will add four additional diverse routes, spanning throughout the city connecting major business parks and the medical district, giving our customers access to metro Ethernet, dark fiber, Internet, wavelengths, voice solutions and custom-built options all powered by a low-latency carrier-grade, 100 percent fiber-optic network. We're thrilled to extend our network infrastructure in Lubbock and are looking forward to working more with the business community."

"Unite Private Networks is a great Chamber partner and the expansion couldn't have come at a better time for the business community," said Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber President and CEO. "With the uncertainty in the workplace and increased demand for virtual communications and events, a reliable fiber network is now more important than ever."

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, voice and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com , or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brandi Tubb

816-903-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE Unite Private Networks

