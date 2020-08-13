Unite Us Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , a technology company building coordinated health and social care networks throughout the country, was today named to CB Insights ' second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This is the second year in a row that Unite Us has been recognized by CB Insights for its excellence and innovation in the health care providers and services industry.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."

"The Unite Us team is thrilled to once again be recognized by CB Insights as one of the most innovative digital health startups for our outcome-focused technology that powers coordinated care networks across the country to bridge the gap between health and social care," said Dan Brillman, Unite Us CEO. "We look forward to continuing our rapid growth across the country, expanding access to health and social care and building healthier communities alongside local partners. I look forward to seeing the impact our networks have in 2021."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Founded in 2013, Unite Us standardizes how health and social care providers communicate and track outcomes together, aligning all stakeholders from healthcare, government, and the community around a shared goal to improve health. The company's technological infrastructure enables real-time, actionable metrics on individuals, outcomes, and provider performance, enabling partners to proactively address the complex needs of the most vulnerable populations across the country. Unite Us' intuitive platform supports meaningful collaboration, community-wide care coordination, and secure, bidirectional data sharing. Unite Us customers and partners include Kaiser Permanente, Lyft, CVS Health, the state of North Carolina and more.

Since March, when the coronavirus pandemic was declared a national emergency in the U.S., Unite Us has accelerated several new partnerships, such as Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII). In addition, Unite Us expanded and launched new networks in direct response to COVID-19, including Unite NYC , a network in collaboration with community-based partners focused on connecting New Yorkers with local health and social care providers. In North Carolina, NCCARE360 , the first-ever statewide health and social care network, grew to over 1,000 organizations in all 100 counties six months ahead of schedule, so people could get the care they need.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors. The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This social infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

