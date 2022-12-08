Unitea Unveils Board of Directors Featuring Industry Titans of Music, Marketing, and Business

Grammy-Winning Artist Pitbull Joins Current and Former Execs from P&G, TopGolf, WPP, and Others to Back Unitea's Vision to Revolutionize Web3 with its Engage-to-Earn Platform

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitea, the only engage-to-earn music platform purpose-built to deepen connections between artists, brands, and fans, today unveiled its Board of Directors and Key Advisors, featuring a who's who of the music, marketing, and business worlds. With the successful launch of its platform and over 52 brand activations to date with partners like P&G and Breakaway Festival, Unitea is poised to bridge the gap between Web 3.0 and the music industry with its engagement-driven social network, leveraging data and rewards to create more authentic online experiences.

Unitea's vision has attracted an impressive slate of industry veterans offering their experience and insights to help skyrocket the company's growth. Unitea's board of directors and key advisors include:

Pitbull ( Armando Perez ), Board of Directors: Grammy award-winning musician and producer

Claude VonStroke ( Barclay Crenshaw ), Board of Directors: Head of A&R, Dirtybird Records

), Board of Directors: Head of A&R, Records Michael Bearden , Board of Directors: Musical Director for Madonna, Lady Gaga, and others

Alejandro Laplana , Board of Directors: CEO of Shokworks

, Board of Directors: CEO of Shokworks Jeff Ransdell , Board of Directors: CEO of Fuel Venture Capital

Ketan Rahangdale , Chairman of The Board of Directors: CEO of Unitea

, Chairman of The Board of Directors: CEO of Unitea Simon Nicholls , Board of Directors: Chairman of 1st Class Guernsey Family Office

Eric Suedhoff , Board of Directors: Chairman of Chaos Capital VC

, Board of Directors: Chairman of Chaos Capital VC Christopher Murray , Board of Directors: Chairman of Data 7

Jeronimo Escudero , Advisor: SVP Global Data Science, P&G

, Advisor: SVP Global Data Science, P&G Steve Forcione , Advisor: Former Global Innovation Lead, WPP

Geoff Cottrill , Advisor: Chief Marketing Officer, TopGolf

, Advisor: Chief Marketing Officer, TopGolf Danny Saltzman , Advisor: Director, National Retail Sales, Breakthru Beverage Group

Howard Goldstein , Advisor: Senior Partner & Director, Citrin Cooperman

"As the only engage-to-earn social music platform in the industry, we are fundamentally changing the way artists and brands interact with their fans," said Ketan Rahangdale, CEO of Unitea. "It is an incredible privilege to have such a diverse and experienced board stand behind our vision and roadmap, and help us make it a reality."

Unitea's engage-to-earn platform leverages blockchain technology and an in-app economy to incentivize fans as they engage with their favorite artists and brands. By sharing music, creating unique content, and more, fans earn digital tokens that can be used for real rewards, from direct artist access to curated online and in-person experiences. At the same time, Unitea's data-driven marketing tools allow artists and brands to leverage audience insights in a more transparent and authentic way, creating stronger fan communities and new revenue streams.

"By successfully combining traditional social media techniques with Web3, Unitea is allowing brands to create new highly impactful engagements for brands with music fans, in ways that were simply not possible previously," said Steve Forcione, Former Global Innovation Lead at WPP.

"We're excited about the unique ways Unitea enables connection with our community of fans, from adding experiential layers into our live events, to incentivizing fans to stream music from the artists on the label," said Dirtybird Records Founder Barclay Crenshaw. "The music industry is constantly evolving in how fans can more closely connect with their favorite artists and I believe the technology Unitea has built is already bringing about the next evolution which will bridge this gap in ways previously unavailable."

In addition to its music app, Unitea's proven technology platform can be utilized across industries by brands, music festivals, sports organizations, and more to launch customized engage-to-earn initiatives, and provide a more rewarding way to share information and engage with their communities.

About Unitea

Unitea is an engage-to-earn platform that deepens connections between artists and their fans while giving brands access to invaluable advertising opportunities that enhance the end-user experience. The app incentivizes music fans to support their favorite artists in exchange for blockchain authenticated rewards while providing a platform built for meaningful connection and artist innovation. Unitea believes that data and relationships belong to the people who build them, and developed the Karma Economy ecosystem to help creators regain control of their audience insights. Fans are incentivized to share their data as a way to earn Karma, while Unitea's transparent data policy encourages ethical data use. Brands use that data in advertising, and artists can also access the data for invaluable insights into their fanbase.

SOURCE Unitea