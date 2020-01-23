United Adds 29 New Flights to Miami for the Big Game
Airline now offers more than 80 direct flights from its U.S. hubs including San Francisco, Los Angeles and 7 flights from Kansas City
Jan 23, 2020, 12:18 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines is offering football fans across the United States more options to get to Miami for the Big Game. United is offering fans more than 5,600 seats through 29 additional nonstop flights to Miami from its seven U.S. hubs including Los Angeles and seven special point-to-point flights between Kansas City and Miami. Tickets are now available for purchase on united.com.
"This year we're offering football fans from every corner of the country more opportunities than ever to get to Miami for the Big Game including extra flights between San Francisco and Miami and new service between Kansas City and Miami," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning. "In addition to our expanded network to Miami for the game, travelers can easily get to Miami via United's 25 daily flights to Fort Lauderdale's Hollywood International Airport from Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Washington Dulles and Cleveland."
|
United's Big Game Service to Miami
|
Day
|
From
|
To
|
Frequency
|
Friday
|
San Francisco
|
Miami
|
3 Flights
|
Friday
|
Kansas City
|
Miami
|
2 Flights
|
Friday
|
Chicago
|
Miami
|
5 Flights
|
Friday
|
Denver
|
Miami
|
1 Flight
|
Friday
|
Houston
|
Miami
|
5 Flights
|
Friday
|
Los Angeles
|
Miami
|
1 Flight
|
Friday
|
New York/Newark
|
Miami
|
8 Flights
|
Friday
|
Washington Dulles
|
Miami
|
2 Flights
|
Saturday
|
San Francisco
|
Miami
|
3 Flights
|
Saturday
|
Kansas City
|
Miami
|
2 Flights
|
Saturday
|
Chicago
|
Miami
|
5 Flights
|
Saturday
|
Denver
|
Miami
|
1 Flight
|
Saturday
|
Houston
|
Miami
|
6 Flights
|
Saturday
|
New York/Newark
|
Miami
|
6 Flights
|
Saturday
|
Washington Dulles
|
Miami
|
2 Flights
|
Monday
|
Miami
|
San Francisco
|
5 Flights
|
Monday
|
Miami
|
Kansas City
|
3 Flights
|
Monday
|
Miami
|
Chicago
|
4 Flights
|
Monday
|
Miami
|
Denver
|
1 Flight
|
Monday
|
Miami
|
Houston
|
5 Flights
|
Monday
|
Miami
|
Los Angeles
|
2 Flights
|
Monday
|
Miami
|
New York/Newark
|
9 Flights
|
Monday
|
Miami
|
Washington Dulles
|
3 Flights
Every customer. Every flight. Every day.
United continues to strengthen its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently:
- Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire
- Committed $40 million toward a new investment initiative focused on accelerating the development of sustainable aviation fuels and other decarbonization technologies
- Established Miles on a Mission, a first-of-its-kind crowdsourcing platform which gives customers a simple way to donate miles to non-profit organizations and charities in need of air travel
- Launched ConnectionSaver, a digital tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights
- Instituted PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members
- Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights
- Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft
About United
United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 362 airports across six continents. In 2019, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 791 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 581 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
SOURCE United Airlines
