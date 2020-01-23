United Adds 29 New Flights to Miami for the Big Game

"This year we're offering football fans from every corner of the country more opportunities than ever to get to Miami for the Big Game including extra flights between San Francisco and Miami and new service between Kansas City and Miami," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning. "In addition to our expanded network to Miami for the game, travelers can easily get to Miami via United's 25 daily flights to Fort Lauderdale's Hollywood International Airport from Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Washington Dulles and Cleveland."

United's Big Game Service to Miami

Day From To Frequency Friday San Francisco Miami 3 Flights Friday Kansas City Miami 2 Flights Friday Chicago Miami 5 Flights Friday Denver Miami 1 Flight Friday Houston Miami 5 Flights Friday Los Angeles Miami 1 Flight Friday New York/Newark Miami 8 Flights Friday Washington Dulles Miami 2 Flights







Saturday San Francisco Miami 3 Flights Saturday Kansas City Miami 2 Flights Saturday Chicago Miami 5 Flights Saturday Denver Miami 1 Flight Saturday Houston Miami 6 Flights Saturday New York/Newark Miami 6 Flights Saturday Washington Dulles Miami 2 Flights







Monday Miami San Francisco 5 Flights Monday Miami Kansas City 3 Flights Monday Miami Chicago 4 Flights Monday Miami Denver 1 Flight Monday Miami Houston 5 Flights Monday Miami Los Angeles 2 Flights Monday Miami New York/Newark 9 Flights Monday Miami Washington Dulles 3 Flights

United continues to strengthen its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently:

Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire

Committed $40 million toward a new investment initiative focused on accelerating the development of sustainable aviation fuels and other decarbonization technologies

toward a new investment initiative focused on accelerating the development of sustainable aviation fuels and other decarbonization technologies Established Miles on a Mission, a first-of-its-kind crowdsourcing platform which gives customers a simple way to donate miles to non-profit organizations and charities in need of air travel

Launched ConnectionSaver, a digital tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights

Instituted PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members

Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights

Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft

