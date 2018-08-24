United Airlines Adds More Seats to Popular College Football Towns

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines is giving sports fans something to cheer about this football season. As college football kicks off, the airline is adding more seats to top college football markets, making it easier for fans across the country to travel to see their favorite team play. United is adding seats with additional flights and using larger aircraft to get our customers to their favorite college town.

United Adds Seats for College Football Season

"Each fall, football fans travel from near and far to cheer on their alma matter or favorite college team," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network. "Football brings families, friends and classmates together for thrilling and memorable moments, which is why we've added over 204,000 seats to top college markets this fall to help our customers more easily get to these exciting games."

United is adding more than 204,000 total seats from September through November, for an average daily increase of 2,200 seats to these markets compared to 2017.

