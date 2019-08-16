United Airlines Adds Service to Tokyo, Haneda with Routes from Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C.
United Airlines continues to be the largest U.S. airline to Tokyo with more nonstop flights than any other U.S. carrier
New Haneda service tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 17
New Haneda flights double United's service from Los Angeles and New York/Newark to Tokyo
CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced it will begin service between four of its U.S. hubs and Tokyo's Haneda International Airport, located approximately 15 minutes from downtown Tokyo. United will begin operating nonstop service between Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. and Haneda on March 28, 2020, subject to government approval. United currently offers daily nonstop service between San Francisco and Haneda. Tickets for United's new Haneda flights will be available for purchase starting Saturday, August 17.
In addition to United's new Haneda flights, Tokyo's Narita International airport will continue to be a hub for United with nonstop daily service between Narita and Denver, Guam, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and San Francisco. With the start of these new routes, United will no longer serve Narita from its Chicago and Washington D.C. hubs, and will shift these flights from Narita to Haneda.
"Our new service to Haneda gives our customers more choice and connections to more than 65 destinations throughout Asia. With service beginning next spring, we look forward to providing convenient service for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and beyond," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network. "United has offered nonstop service between the U.S. and Japan for more than 40 years and we are excited to expand our Japan network at Tokyo's Haneda Airport and continue to be the largest U.S. carrier to Japan."
United commends the efforts of Secretary Elaine Chao, her team at the U.S. Department of Transportation and officials at the U.S. State Department in making additional services at Tokyo Haneda a reality starting spring 2020.
|
United Airlines to Tokyo Haneda Schedule, Effective March 28, 2020
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Depart
|
Arrival
|
Aircraft
|
UA 881
|
Chicago
|
Haneda
|
12:45 p.m.
|
3:55 p.m. (+1)
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 882
|
Haneda
|
Chicago
|
5:45 p.m.
|
3:55 p.m.
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 39
|
Los Angeles
|
Haneda
|
12:00 p.m.
|
3:45 p.m. (+1)
|
B787-10
|
UA 38
|
Haneda
|
Los Angeles
|
6:20 p.m.
|
12:25 p.m.
|
B787-10
|
UA 131
|
New York/Newark
|
Haneda
|
10:40 a.m.
|
1:35 p.m. (+1)
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 130
|
Haneda
|
New York/Newark
|
5:15 p.m.
|
5:10 p.m.
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 803
|
Washington Dulles
|
Haneda
|
12:30 p.m.
|
3:30 p.m. (+1)
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 804
|
Haneda
|
Washington Dulles
|
4:00 p.m.
|
3:45 p.m.
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 875
|
San Francisco
|
Haneda
|
10:45 a.m.
|
1:55 p.m. (+1)
|
B787-9
|
UA 876
|
Haneda
|
San Francisco
|
3:45 pm
|
9:05 a.m.
|
B787-9
|
*Aircraft type and flight times are subject to change
|
*United currently serves Haneda from San Francisco
|
United Airlines to Tokyo Narita Schedule, Effective March 28, 2020
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Depart
|
Arrival
|
Aircraft
|
UA 837
|
San Francisco
|
Narita
|
11:30 a.m.
|
2:35 p.m. (+1)
|
B777-300ER
|
UA 838
|
Narita
|
San Francisco
|
5:05 p.m.
|
10:20 a.m.
|
B777-300ER
|
UA 32
|
Los Angeles
|
Narita
|
11:30 a.m.
|
3:10 p.m. (+1)
|
B787-9
|
UA 33
|
Narita
|
Los Angeles
|
5:00 p.m.
|
11:00 a.m.
|
B787-9
|
UA 143
|
Denver
|
Narita
|
1:30 p.m.
|
4:20 p.m. (+1)
|
B787-8
|
UA 142
|
Narita
|
Denver
|
6:00 p.m.
|
1:35 p.m.
|
B787-8
|
UA 7
|
Houston
|
Narita
|
10:25 a.m.
|
2:00 p.m. (+1)
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 6
|
Narita
|
Houston
|
4:35 p.m.
|
2:30 p.m.
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 79
|
New York/Newark
|
Narita
|
11:05 a.m.
|
1:55 p.m. (+1)
|
B777-300ER
|
UA 78
|
Narita
|
New York/Newark
|
5:00 p.m.
|
4:50 p.m.
|
B777-300ER
|
UA 903
|
Honolulu
|
Narita
|
09:55 a.m.
|
1:25 p.m. (+1)
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 902
|
Narita
|
Honolulu
|
6:55 p.m.
|
7:00 a.m.
|
B777-200ER
|
UA 828
|
Guam
|
Narita
|
7:00 a.m.
|
9:55 a.m.
|
B777-200 / B737-800
|
UA 196
|
Guam
|
Narita
|
12:00 p.m.
|
2:55 p.m.
|
B737-800
|
UA 873
|
Guam
|
Narita
|
5:05 p.m.
|
7:50 p.m.
|
B777-200 / B737-800
|
UA 827
|
Narita
|
Guam
|
11:00 a.m.
|
3:45 p.m.
|
B777-200 / B737-800
|
UA 197
|
Narita
|
Guam
|
5:35 p.m.
|
10:35 p.m.
|
B737-800
|
UA 874
|
Narita
|
Guam
|
9:05 p.m.
|
1:45 a.m. (+1)
|
B777-200 / B737-800
|
*Aircraft type and flight times are subject to change
Every customer. Every flight. Every day.
In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that customers on all domestic flights can now choose from three complimentary inflight snack items, announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.
About United
United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
