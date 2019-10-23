United Airlines and Air New Zealand Announce First Ever Nonstop Service Between New York/Newark and Auckland, New Zealand

NEWARK, N.J. and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air New Zealand and United Airlines today announced the only nonstop service between New Zealand and the United States East Coast will begin in October 2020. Air New Zealand announced it will begin three-times weekly new nonstop service between Auckland and New York/Newark, further strengthening the joint venture relationship between Air New Zealand and United Airlines.

In 2018, Air New Zealand and United Airlines announced new year-round nonstop Air New Zealand service between Chicago and Auckland.

"Air New Zealand's nonstop flight will cut travel time by around three hours, putting New Zealand in easy reach of New York and the East Coast United States," said Jeff McDowall, Air New Zealand's acting Chief Executive Officer. "It's terrific we can make a seamless journey a reality for Kiwis wanting to experience New York and for U.S. travelers who have added New Zealand to their bucket list and we look forward to partnering with United Airlines to grow travel in both directions."

"United's strong, strategic alliance partnership with Air New Zealand provides our customers with more options to travel between the United States and New Zealand than any other airline in the world and we are proud to partner on this first ever nonstop service connecting New Zealand with our hub at Newark Liberty International Airport," said John Gebo, United's senior vice president of Alliances. "We are excited to offer our shared customers another option when planning travel to beautiful New Zealand while conveniently connecting visitors to more than 90 destinations across the United States with just one-stop connections at our New York hub."

Air New Zealand service between New York/Newark and Auckland

Air New Zealand will operate three times weekly, year-round service with its newly configurated Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Flight time will be approximately 17 hours and 40 minutes southbound and 15 hours 40 minutes northbound.

Air New Zealand code share service will be offered on 90 flights across the U.S. for convenient connections to Auckland via New York/Newark. United Airlines operates more flights from its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport than any other airline, with more than 400 flights in the U.S. and around the world.

Since United and Air New Zealand began their alliance in 2016, the joint venture has opened up more travel options for U.S. and New Zealand travelers than ever before. Overall passenger volumes have grown as customers traveling from New Zealand to the U.S. connect to United's broad domestic network through its hubs in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Air New Zealand's new flights between New York/Newark and Auckland will be available for purchase beginning in November on united.com:

Flight No. Operated by Aircraft Departs Arrives Frequency NZ1 Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9

Dreamliner New

York/Newark 19:05 Auckland 06:45+2 days Mon,

Thurs, Sat NZ2 Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9

Dreamliner Auckland 19:55 New York/Newark 17:35 Mon,

Thurs, Sat

Subject to Government Approval The above timings are subject to change

