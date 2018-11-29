United Airlines Announces Sale Date for United® Premium Plus, Airline's Premium Economy Offering

"United ® Premium Plus gives our customers more options so they can choose the best experience that fits their wants and needs when they travel," said Andrew Nocella, United's executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "United ® Premium Plus includes some of our high-end amenities from United Polaris, and is the perfect option for someone who wants an upgraded experience in the Economy cabin."

Customers traveling in United® Premium Plus will enjoy an elevated travel experience before their flight even leaves the ground, receiving complimentary standard checked bags, as well as Premier Access check-in and priority boarding. United will also offer discounted entrance at United ClubSM locations for customers traveling in United® Premium Plus.

Once on board, customers will enjoy a spacious seat with more legroom, elbow room and recline than a standard Economy Plus® or Economy seat, as well as a hearty welcome meal, mid-flight snacks and a pre-arrival dining service. In addition to beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, liquor will also be complimentary in United® Premium Plus. Customers will also receive an amenity kit, a Saks Fifth Avenue blanket and plush pillow, as well as noise-reducing headphones, making it easier to enjoy hundreds of hours of entertainment on larger seatback entertainment screens. Seats will also be equipped with individual power and USB outlets, dedicated overhead bins and extra storage for customers to keep devices at hand throughout their entire flight.

United® Premium Plus Aircraft and Routes

The new premium economy seats debuted on select Boeing 777-200ER and 777-300ER aircraft earlier this summer, and United took delivery of its first 787-10 aircraft earlier this month with United Polaris business class and United® Premium Plus seats installed. All aircraft with United® Premium Plus seats also feature the airline's signature United Polaris business class direct-aisle-access seats. On average, United is adding one aircraft with United Polaris business class and United® Premium Plus seating every 10 days from now through 2020.

The first routes that are expected to offer the full United® Premium Plus experience include:

777-300ER Schedule

Start Date UA Flight Depart Departure Time Arrive Arrival Time March 30 UA 179 New York/Newark 3:15 p.m. Hong Kong (HKG) 7:10 p.m. March 30 UA 48 New York/Newark 8:10 p.m. Mumbai (BOM) 8:50 p.m. March 30 UA 90 New York/Newark 10:50 p.m. Tel Aviv (TLV) 4:20 p.m. March 30 UA 79 New York/Newark 11:05 p.m. Tokyo (NRT) 1:55 p.m. March 30 UA 58 San Francisco 1:50 p.m. Frankfurt (FRA) 9:55 a.m. March 30 UA 869 San Francisco 1:00 p.m. Hong Kong (HKG) 6:45 p.m. March 30 UA 871 San Francisco 2:00 p.m. Taipei (TPE) 6:45 p.m. March 30 UA 954 San Francisco 7:45 p.m. Tel Aviv (TLV) 7:55 p.m. March 30 UA 837 San Francisco 11:30 a.m. Tokyo (NRT) 2:35 p.m. April 29 UA 901 San Francisco 12:25 p.m. London (LHR) 6:55 a.m.

777-200ER Schedule

Start Date UA Flight Depart Departure Time Arrive Arrival Time March 30 UA 999 New York/Newark 6:30 p.m. Brussels (BRU) 7:45 a.m. March 30 UA 57 New York/Newark 6:30 p.m. Paris (CDG) 7:45 a.m. March 30 UA 917 San Francisco 11:10 p.m. Auckland (AKL) 8:20 a.m. March 30 UA 888 San Francisco 10:55 a.m. Beijing (PEK) 2:20 p.m. March 30 UA 926 San Francisco 7:15 p.m. Frankfurt (FRA) 3:15 p.m. April 29 UA 990 San Francisco 2:50 p.m. Paris (CDG) 10:35 a.m. March 30 UA 950 Washington Dulles 5:40 p.m. Brussels (BRU) 7:15 a.m. April 29 UA 915 Washington Dulles 5:20 p.m. Paris (CDG) 6:55 a.m. May 22 UA 72 Washington Dulles 10:30 p.m. Tel Aviv (TLV) 4:30 p.m.

787-10 Schedule

Start Date UA Flight Depart Departure Time Arrive Arrival Time March 30 UA 960 New York/Newark 7:40 p.m. Frankfurt (FRA) 9:10 a.m. March 30 UA 84 New York/Newark 4:55 p.m. Tel Aviv (TLV) 10:15 a.m. April 29 UA 57 New York/Newark 6:40 p.m. Paris (CDG) 7:45 a.m. April 29 UA 120 New York/Newark 7:30 p.m. Barcelona (BCN) 9:00 a.m. May 22 UA 999 New York/Newark 6:30 p.m. Brussels (BRU) 7:45 a.m. May 22 UA 23 New York/Newark 7:25 p.m. Dublin (DUB) 7:05 a.m.

Awards and Upgrades

In addition to purchasing a United® Premium Plus seat, MileagePlus members will have the option to book award travel in United® Premium Plus by using their MileagePlus miles. For upgrades, either a single Global Premier Upgrade or a MileagePlus Upgrade Award can be used to move up to a United® Premium Plus seat or to United's Polaris business class cabin.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,700 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 760 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 546 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

