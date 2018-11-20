United Airlines Announces Tickets Now Available for New Daily Service Between Paine Field and Denver and San Francisco

EVERETT, Wash., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced it will begin nonstop service between Paine Field/Snohomish County Airport and its hubs in Denver and San Francisco. Subject to government approval, United will operate two daily flights from Denver and four daily flights from San Francisco, beginning March 31, 2019. Tickets are now available for purchase.

"We are excited to offer our Seattle and Northwest Washington area travelers new opportunities to easily access our hubs in Denver and San Francisco," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning. "With United's six daily flights from Paine Field beginning this spring, our new service will conveniently connect customers from the Northern Seattle, Snohomish and Northern King County areas to the world's largest business and leisure destinations with just one stop."

United service to Paine Field/Snohomish County Airport

Flight # Depart Time Arrive Time Aircraft 5460 Denver 9:25 a.m. Paine Field 11:30 a.m. E175 5528 Denver 7:15 p.m. Paine Field 9:22 p.m. E175 5871 San Francisco 11:00 a.m. Paine Field 1:24 p.m. E175 5880 San Francisco 12:45 p.m. Paine Field 2:07 p.m. E175 5898 San Francisco 4:15 p.m. Paine Field 6:39 p.m. E175 5883 San Francisco 9:30 p.m. Paine Field 11:54 p.m. E175

United operates up to 40 daily flights between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and its U.S. hubs. North Seattle and Northwest Washington are among the fastest growing areas in the nation and United's new service connects Paine Field to two of the airline's largest hubs offering customers more opportunities to easily connect to hundreds of domestic destinations including California's Central Coast, Colorado, Hawaii and New York City. United's new service also offers customers more opportunities to conveniently connect to popular international destinations including Sydney, London, and Mexico City.

"We are excited about the business and travel opportunities that will come with United's service at Paine Field," said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. "Snohomish County is proud to be part of this very exciting story in commercial aviation."

"United's new service at Everett will allow customers to get on a United plane in Everett and easily connect to hundreds of destinations around the world while enjoying United's world class service," said Brett Smith, Propeller Airport's CEO.

United in Denver

From its hub in Denver, United Airlines operates nearly 400 flights to 139 destinations in the United States. United also operates 16 daily nonstop flights to popular business and leisure destinations in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Canada. With more than 58 million passengers traveling through the airport each year, Denver International Airport is the 18th-busiest airport in the world and the sixth-busiest airport in the United States. The airport is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, generating more than $26 billion for the region annually.

United in San Francisco

From San Francisco, United operates nearly 300 daily flights to 40 airports across the United States including Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. United also operates 32 daily nonstop international flights to 26 popular business and leisure destinations in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Canada. In October, United began year-round nonstop service between San Francisco and Tahiti, the first U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service to the Islands of Tahiti from the mainland United States and will begin daily nonstop service between San Francisco and Amsterdam on March 30, 2019.

United Airlines flies nonstop to more destinations in Asia than any other U.S. carrier from San Francisco International Airport, United's gateway to the Asia Pacific. The airline provides U.S. travelers with convenient access to some of the most dynamic cities throughout Asia and gives travelers access via San Francisco for onward convenient connections to destinations throughout the United States, Canada and Latin America.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 357 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 757 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 551 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

