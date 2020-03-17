United Airlines Further Reduces Domestic and International Schedules

News provided by

United Airlines

Mar 17, 2020, 21:32 ET

CHICAGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United continues to aggressively manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, our customers and our business. Due to a continued drop in travel demand as a result of this outbreak and government mandates or restrictions in place prohibiting travel, the airline today announced a 60 percent schedule reduction in April - this includes a 42 percent reduction across the U.S. and Canada and an 85 percent decrease in international flights.

International

Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate approximately 45 daily flights in April.

United's International Schedule for April 2020
 

Atlantic

New York/Newark

Brussels

Frankfurt

London-Heathrow

Mumbai

New Delhi

Tel Aviv

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Washington Dulles

London-Heathrow

 Daily

Pacific

New York/Newark

Tokyo-Narita

4x / weekly

San Francisco

Melbourne

Osaka

Singapore

Sydney

Tokyo-Haneda

Tokyo-Narita

3x / weekly

5x / weekly

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Latin America

Mexico

Houston

Cancún

Guadalajara

Leon

Los Cabos

Mazatlán

México City

Monterrey

Puerto Vallarta

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Saturdays

Daily

Daily

Daily

Los Angeles

Los Cabos

Daily

San Francisco

Los Cabos

Puerto Vallarta

Cancun

Daily

Daily

Daily

Chicago

Cancun

Daily

New York / Newark

Cancun

Daily

Caribbean

New York / Newark

Antigua

Nassau

Providenciales

Punta Cana

Santo Domingo

San Juan

St. Lucia

St. Thomas

Saturdays

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Daily

Saturdays

Daily

Central and South America

Houston

Belize City

Sao Paulo

Daily

Daily

Domestic

While United does not plan to suspend service to any single U.S. city now - with the exception of Mammoth Lakes, CA - the airline is closely monitoring demand as well as changes in state and local curfews and government restrictions across the U.S. and will adjust its schedule accordingly throughout the month.

United's Domestic Suspensions
 

Hub

Route Suspensions

Remaining Service

Denver

Arcata/Eureka

LAX, SFO

New York/Newark

Akron/Canton

ORD

Hilton Head

IAD, ORD

Honolulu

DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO

Omaha

DEN, IAH, ORD

Portland, Oregon

DEN, IAH, ORD, SFO

Seattle

DEN, IAD, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO

Sacramento

DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO

Knoxville

DEN, IAH, IAD, ORD

Fayetteville

DEN, IAH, ORD

Salt Lake City

DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO

Washington Dulles

Grand Rapids

DEN, EWR, ORD

Honolulu

DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO

Portland, Oregon

DEN, IAH, ORD, SFO

Sacramento

DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO

Houston

Hartford

DEN, IAD, ORD

Boise

DEN, LAX, ORD, SFO

Grand Rapids

DEN, EWR, ORD

Lexington

IAD, ORD

Ontario, California

DEN, SFO

Palm Springs

DEN, LAX, SFO

San Jose, California

DEN

Akron/Canton

ORD

Reno

DEN, LAX, SFO

Edmonton, Canada

DEN

Vancouver, Canada

DEN, LAX, ORD, SFO

Los Angeles

Austin

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD, SFO

Baltimore

DEN, IAH, ORD

Kahului (Maui)

DEN, SFO

Kona

DEN, SFO

Lihue

DEN, SFO

Madison

DEN, EWR, IAD, ORD

San Antonio

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

St. George

DEN

Mammoth, California

Seasonal Suspension

Chicago

Bismarck

DEN

Kahului (Maui)

DEN, SFO

Chicago

Bozeman

DEN, LAX, SFO

Fresno

DEN, LAX, SFO

Spokane

DEN, SFO

Palm Springs

DEN, LAX, SFO

Reno

DEN, LAX, SFO

San Jose, California

DEN

Ottawa, Canada

IAD

Eugene

DEN, LAX, SFO

Wilmington

IAD

Jackson, Mississippi

IAH

San Francisco

Nashville

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Baltimore

DEN, IAH, ORD

Columbus, Ohio

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Detroit

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Indianapolis

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Kansas City

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Madison

DEN, EWR, IAD, ORD

Omaha

DEN, IAH, ORD

Philadelphia

DEN, IAD, IAH, ORD

Pittsburgh

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Raleigh/Durham

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

San Antonio

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

St. Louis

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Tampa

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Toronto, Canada

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Mammoth Lakes, California

Seasonal Suspension

Fort Lauderdale

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

New Orleans

DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD

Fayetteville

DEN, IAH, ORD

SOURCE United Airlines

Also from this source

A Message From Oscar Munoz and Scott Kirby...

United Airlines to Present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Industrials...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

United Airlines Further Reduces Domestic and International Schedules

News provided by

United Airlines

Mar 17, 2020, 21:32 ET