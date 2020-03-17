United Airlines Further Reduces Domestic and International Schedules

CHICAGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United continues to aggressively manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, our customers and our business. Due to a continued drop in travel demand as a result of this outbreak and government mandates or restrictions in place prohibiting travel, the airline today announced a 60 percent schedule reduction in April - this includes a 42 percent reduction across the U.S. and Canada and an 85 percent decrease in international flights.

International

Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate approximately 45 daily flights in April.

United's International Schedule for April 2020 Atlantic New York/Newark Brussels Frankfurt London-Heathrow Mumbai New Delhi Tel Aviv Daily Daily Daily Daily Daily Daily Washington Dulles London-Heathrow Daily

Pacific New York/Newark Tokyo-Narita 4x / weekly San Francisco Melbourne Osaka Singapore Sydney Tokyo-Haneda Tokyo-Narita 3x / weekly 5x / weekly Daily Daily Daily Daily

Latin America Mexico Houston Cancún Guadalajara Leon Los Cabos Mazatlán México City Monterrey Puerto Vallarta Daily Daily Daily Daily Saturdays Daily Daily Daily Los Angeles Los Cabos Daily San Francisco Los Cabos Puerto Vallarta Cancun Daily Daily Daily Chicago Cancun Daily New York / Newark Cancun Daily Caribbean New York / Newark Antigua Nassau Providenciales Punta Cana Santo Domingo San Juan St. Lucia St. Thomas Saturdays Daily Daily Daily Daily Daily Saturdays Daily Central and South America Houston Belize City Sao Paulo Daily Daily

Domestic

While United does not plan to suspend service to any single U.S. city now - with the exception of Mammoth Lakes, CA - the airline is closely monitoring demand as well as changes in state and local curfews and government restrictions across the U.S. and will adjust its schedule accordingly throughout the month.

United's Domestic Suspensions Hub Route Suspensions Remaining Service Denver Arcata/Eureka LAX, SFO New York/Newark Akron/Canton ORD Hilton Head IAD, ORD Honolulu DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO Omaha DEN, IAH, ORD Portland, Oregon DEN, IAH, ORD, SFO Seattle DEN, IAD, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO Sacramento DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO Knoxville DEN, IAH, IAD, ORD Fayetteville DEN, IAH, ORD Salt Lake City DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO Washington Dulles Grand Rapids DEN, EWR, ORD Honolulu DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO Portland, Oregon DEN, IAH, ORD, SFO Sacramento DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO Houston Hartford DEN, IAD, ORD Boise DEN, LAX, ORD, SFO Grand Rapids DEN, EWR, ORD Lexington IAD, ORD Ontario, California DEN, SFO Palm Springs DEN, LAX, SFO San Jose, California DEN Akron/Canton ORD Reno DEN, LAX, SFO Edmonton, Canada DEN Vancouver, Canada DEN, LAX, ORD, SFO Los Angeles Austin DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD, SFO Baltimore DEN, IAH, ORD Kahului (Maui) DEN, SFO Kona DEN, SFO Lihue DEN, SFO Madison DEN, EWR, IAD, ORD San Antonio DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD St. George DEN Mammoth, California Seasonal Suspension Chicago Bismarck DEN Kahului (Maui) DEN, SFO Chicago Bozeman DEN, LAX, SFO Fresno DEN, LAX, SFO Spokane DEN, SFO Palm Springs DEN, LAX, SFO Reno DEN, LAX, SFO San Jose, California DEN Ottawa, Canada IAD Eugene DEN, LAX, SFO Wilmington IAD Jackson, Mississippi IAH San Francisco Nashville DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Baltimore DEN, IAH, ORD Columbus, Ohio DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Detroit DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Indianapolis DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Kansas City DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Madison DEN, EWR, IAD, ORD Omaha DEN, IAH, ORD Philadelphia DEN, IAD, IAH, ORD Pittsburgh DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Raleigh/Durham DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD San Antonio DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD St. Louis DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Tampa DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Toronto, Canada DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Mammoth Lakes, California Seasonal Suspension Fort Lauderdale DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD New Orleans DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD Fayetteville DEN, IAH, ORD

