United Airlines Further Reduces Domestic and International Schedules
Mar 17, 2020, 21:32 ET
CHICAGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United continues to aggressively manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, our customers and our business. Due to a continued drop in travel demand as a result of this outbreak and government mandates or restrictions in place prohibiting travel, the airline today announced a 60 percent schedule reduction in April - this includes a 42 percent reduction across the U.S. and Canada and an 85 percent decrease in international flights.
International
Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate approximately 45 daily flights in April.
|
United's International Schedule for April 2020
|
Atlantic
|
New York/Newark
|
Brussels
Frankfurt
London-Heathrow
Mumbai
New Delhi
Tel Aviv
|
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
|
Washington Dulles
|
London-Heathrow
|Daily
|
Pacific
|
New York/Newark
|
Tokyo-Narita
|
4x / weekly
|
San Francisco
|
Melbourne
Osaka
Singapore
Sydney
Tokyo-Haneda
Tokyo-Narita
|
3x / weekly
5x / weekly
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
|
Latin America
|
Mexico
|
Houston
|
Cancún
Guadalajara
Leon
Los Cabos
Mazatlán
México City
Monterrey
Puerto Vallarta
|
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Saturdays
Daily
Daily
Daily
|
Los Angeles
|
Los Cabos
|
Daily
|
San Francisco
|
Los Cabos
Puerto Vallarta
Cancun
|
Daily
Daily
Daily
|
Chicago
|
Cancun
|
Daily
|
New York / Newark
|
Cancun
|
Daily
|
Caribbean
|
New York / Newark
|
Antigua
Nassau
Providenciales
Punta Cana
Santo Domingo
San Juan
St. Lucia
St. Thomas
|
Saturdays
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Saturdays
Daily
|
Central and South America
|
Houston
|
Belize City
Sao Paulo
|
Daily
Daily
Domestic
While United does not plan to suspend service to any single U.S. city now - with the exception of Mammoth Lakes, CA - the airline is closely monitoring demand as well as changes in state and local curfews and government restrictions across the U.S. and will adjust its schedule accordingly throughout the month.
|
United's Domestic Suspensions
|
Hub
|
Route Suspensions
|
Remaining Service
|
Denver
|
Arcata/Eureka
|
LAX, SFO
|
New York/Newark
|
Akron/Canton
|
ORD
|
Hilton Head
|
IAD, ORD
|
Honolulu
|
DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
|
Omaha
|
DEN, IAH, ORD
|
Portland, Oregon
|
DEN, IAH, ORD, SFO
|
Seattle
|
DEN, IAD, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
|
Sacramento
|
DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
|
Knoxville
|
DEN, IAH, IAD, ORD
|
Fayetteville
|
DEN, IAH, ORD
|
Salt Lake City
|
DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
|
Washington Dulles
|
Grand Rapids
|
DEN, EWR, ORD
|
Honolulu
|
DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
|
Portland, Oregon
|
DEN, IAH, ORD, SFO
|
Sacramento
|
DEN, IAH, LAX, ORD, SFO
|
Houston
|
Hartford
|
DEN, IAD, ORD
|
Boise
|
DEN, LAX, ORD, SFO
|
Grand Rapids
|
DEN, EWR, ORD
|
Lexington
|
IAD, ORD
|
Ontario, California
|
DEN, SFO
|
Palm Springs
|
DEN, LAX, SFO
|
San Jose, California
|
DEN
|
Akron/Canton
|
ORD
|
Reno
|
DEN, LAX, SFO
|
Edmonton, Canada
|
DEN
|
Vancouver, Canada
|
DEN, LAX, ORD, SFO
|
Los Angeles
|
Austin
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD, SFO
|
Baltimore
|
DEN, IAH, ORD
|
Kahului (Maui)
|
DEN, SFO
|
Kona
|
DEN, SFO
|
Lihue
|
DEN, SFO
|
Madison
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, ORD
|
San Antonio
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
St. George
|
DEN
|
Mammoth, California
|
Seasonal Suspension
|
Chicago
|
Bismarck
|
DEN
|
Kahului (Maui)
|
DEN, SFO
|
Chicago
|
Bozeman
|
DEN, LAX, SFO
|
Fresno
|
DEN, LAX, SFO
|
Spokane
|
DEN, SFO
|
Palm Springs
|
DEN, LAX, SFO
|
Reno
|
DEN, LAX, SFO
|
San Jose, California
|
DEN
|
Ottawa, Canada
|
IAD
|
Eugene
|
DEN, LAX, SFO
|
Wilmington
|
IAD
|
Jackson, Mississippi
|
IAH
|
San Francisco
|
Nashville
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Baltimore
|
DEN, IAH, ORD
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Detroit
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Indianapolis
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Kansas City
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Madison
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, ORD
|
Omaha
|
DEN, IAH, ORD
|
Philadelphia
|
DEN, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Pittsburgh
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
San Antonio
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
St. Louis
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Tampa
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Toronto, Canada
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Mammoth Lakes, California
|
Seasonal Suspension
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
New Orleans
|
DEN, EWR, IAD, IAH, ORD
|
Fayetteville
|
DEN, IAH, ORD
SOURCE United Airlines
Share this article