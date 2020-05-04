United Airlines Launches #GivingTuesdayNow Campaigns to Support Charities That Rely on Travel

"In this time of crisis, essential travel is critical for many like veterans, domestic violence victims and others needing to reunite with family or otherwise find shelter during COVID-19," said Sharon Grant, vice president and chief community engagement officer at United Airlines. "We are proud to provide a platform for organizations helping to meet this need and match donations our members contribute to these critical causes."

The launch of these Giving Tuesday Now campaigns is part of United's ongoing Miles on a Mission program, which raised 11 million miles for non-profit organizations this April alone. This program is just one of the many ways United gives back during these challenging times. To date, United has:

Booked travel for more than 1,300 medical volunteers to New York , New Jersey and California to help provide frontline support to COVID-19 patients

, and to help provide frontline support to COVID-19 patients Operated more than 800 cargo charter flights that have moved over 48M pounds of cargo (including PPE, medical equipment, mail and other general cargo)

pounds of cargo (including PPE, medical equipment, mail and other general cargo) Operated over 130 repatriation flights returning nearly 18,500 people home who were stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Donated more than 173,000 pounds of food to food banks, hospitals and other organizations from United's catering facilities and Polaris lounges

Donated 2,800 amenity kits to healthcare workers on the frontlines providing aid

Donated $100k worth of advertising space in London to UNICEF to support its education efforts around COVID-19 and protecting children around the globe

Other organizations launching campaigns on the platform in the coming days and weeks include Lazarex Cancer Foundation, Amyloides Support Group, Wreaths Across America and Be the Match. United will also match all donations for our partner charities up to 500,000 miles, including, Airlink Flight, American Red Cross, Americares Foundation, Inc., MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mercy Medical Angels, Shriner's Hospital and The Ayuda Foundation.

Visit www.united.com/everyactioncounts to learn more about our pledge to put our people and planes to work for the greater good.

