United Airlines Launches Inaugural Flight Between San Francisco and Tahiti, Announces it will Extend to Year-Round Service

"We are thrilled to extend this exciting flight to a year-round schedule," said Janet Lamkin. "For Californians and our customers connecting through San Francisco, this route offers an escape to a little corner of paradise."

United's newest international flight offers customers a convenient gateway to the islands of French Polynesia including Mo'orea, Bora Bora, the Marquesas and Rangiroa. Starting today, United's service to Tahiti departs San Francisco International Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Beginning March 30, 2019, United will begin year-round service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. United will operate the route with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft throughout the year. Tickets are available for purchase on united.com.

Flight City Pair Depart Arrive UA 115 San Francisco - Tahiti 2:45 p.m. 9:25 p.m. UA 114 Tahiti - San Francisco 11:45 p.m. 9:50 a.m. next day

United and United Express operate more than 250 daily flights between San Francisco and 90 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Caribbean. From San Francisco, United will continue to operate nonstop seasonal summer service to Zurich in 2019 and recently announced it will be the only U.S. carrier to offer daily, year-round nonstop service to Amsterdam beginning March 30, 2019.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,700 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 760 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 546 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

