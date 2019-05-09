United Airlines Named a Top Company for Diversity

CHICAGO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, United Airlines was honored by DiversityInc with their "DiversityInc Top 50" designation, lauding the airline's leadership in promoting diversity through a diversity-focused talent pipeline and talent development, leadership accountability and a top supplier diversity program. The airline received the award at the 2019 DiversityInc Top 50 Announcement Event on May 7 in New York City.

United's diversity and inclusion initiatives include efforts to build a more inclusive workplace and customer experience. Through these initiatives, the airline demonstrates its commitment to engaging with and advocating for various diverse groups, some of which are the LGBT community, people of color, women, veterans and people with disabilities. United also works with partner organizations to engage young people from all backgrounds to build a more diverse aviation industry and works with partner organizations to bridge opportunity divides for underrepresented groups across the economy.

"As a global airline, United believes strongly that inclusion and empowerment should be at the forefront of our customer and employee initiatives," said Lori Bradley, senior vice president of Global Talent Management at United Airlines. "We are proud of this distinction as the only airline in this group and thank DiversityInc for recognizing United's commitment to diversity."

This recognition follows the airline's recent announcement that United became the first U.S. airline to offer non-binary gender options throughout all booking channels in addition to providing the option to select the title "Mx." during booking and in a MileagePlus customer profile. United has continued to expand its Business Resource Groups (BRGs) across the U.S. and internationally for employees, adding more chapters for LGBT employees and women, as well as establishing a new BRG for employees with disabilities. In 2018, the airline also hosted a record number of Girls in Aviation Day events in locations across the system and continues to lead the industry by employing the highest number of female pilots.

The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity is the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America and globally. Receiving this designation confirms through data-driven analysis that United is committed to and successfully promotes the advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace.

Alongside partner organizations, customers and employees, United will continue working to build the world's most inclusive airline. For more information on United's commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit https://hub.united.com/diversity-inclusion-fact-sheet/.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 355 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 779 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 569 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

