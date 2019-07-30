United Airlines Names Jason Birnbaum Senior Vice President of Digital Technology

"Since joining United four years ago, Jason has helped lead a significant transformation of our technology platforms, from how we deliver technology projects with speed and agility, to the reliability of the systems, to the tools themselves," said Jojo. "Jason is uniquely qualified to further drive our digital team's connection to the rest of our organization, resulting in both an improved operation and better overall customer experience."

Birnbaum was instrumental in the technical integrations involved in the successful cutover to United's SCEPTRE system and in the implementation of the airline's flight attendants' joint collective bargaining agreement. Birnbaum also oversaw the rollout of mobile devices to 60,000 of the carrier's front-line employees and game-changing tools including United's recent ConnectionSaver technology.

Prior to joining United, Birnbaum served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of SIRVA Inc., overseeing the company's IT systems for both customer-facing and business support systems. Prior to that, he served as Chief Information Officer for GE Health Care Global Supply Chain and GE Industrial Europe.

Birnbaum holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Missouri and an MBA from the University of Illinois. Birnbaum and his wife Laura have three sons and reside in Elmhurst, a suburb of Chicago.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

