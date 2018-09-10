United Airlines Provides Updated Information on Impact of Hurricane Florence

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines is continuing to monitor Hurricane Florence, which is predicted to make landfall in the southern part of North Carolina and cause extensive damage that will impact communities throughout the region. In preparation, United has plans underway to ensure our customers, employees and facilities are safe.

For the most up-to-date news, announcements and travel updates about United service to airports in the Mid-Atlantic, customers are encouraged to visit united.com and on United's social media channels including @United on Twitter and United Airlines on Facebook.

Options for Customers

United is offering a travel waiver for customers ticketed on flights to, from or through impacted cities from Sept. 10 through Sept. 16, 2018. Customers may reschedule their itineraries for travel through Sept. 20 with a one-time date or time change, and the airline will waive the change fees and any difference in fare for flights booked in the same cabin and same arrival/destination airports. United will waive first, second, excess, overweight and oversized baggage fees as well as in-cabin pet fees for all flights to/from the below cities:

Asheville, North Carolina (AVL)

(AVL) Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

(CHS) Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

(CLT) Charlottesville, Virginia (CHO)

(CHO) Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)

(CAE) Fayetteville, North Carolina (FAY)

(FAY) Greenville / Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

/ (GSP) Greensboro, North Carolina (GSO)

(GSO) Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)

(MYR) Norfolk, Virginia (ORF)

(ORF) Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (RDU)

(RDU) Richmond, Virginia (RIC)

(RIC) Roanoke, Virginia (ROA)

(ROA) Savannah, Georgia (SAV)

(SAV) Shenandoah Valley Airport, Virginia (SHD)

(SHD) Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

The airline has also reduced fares beyond what a regular last-minute fare would be for impacted markets.

United's customer service teams are proactively reaching out to customers with reservations during the forecasted impact time and rebooking them on alternate flights. Customers may check flight status and change travel plans quickly and conveniently via the United app, and on united.com. Customers who require rebooking or customers without reservations should not go to the airport. United is encouraging customers to call 1-800-UNITED-1 for help rebooking travel. The airline encourages customers who do not have immediate travel plans to call at a later date.

United continues to monitor the direction of the storm and will update waivers as needed.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 357 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 757 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 551 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

