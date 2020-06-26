United Airlines Resuming Service Between San Francisco and Shanghai

CHICAGO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines announced today it will resume service to China with twice-weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport via Seoul's Incheon International Airport beginning July 8, 2020. United will operate service with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from San Francisco to Shanghai on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Customers traveling from Shanghai will return to San Francisco on Thursdays and Sundays.

"United's service to mainland China has been a point of pride for our employees and customers for more than 30 years," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances. "Resuming service to Shanghai from the United States is a significant step in rebuilding our international network."

Flight Depart Day Time Arrive Time UA 857 San Francisco Weds., Sat. 11:00 a.m. Shanghai 5:45 p.m.+1 day UA 858 Shanghai Thurs., Sun. 9:40 p.m. San Francisco 8:55 p.m.

Prior to suspending service to Shanghai in February due to COVID-19, United was the largest U.S. carrier serving China and operated five daily flights between Shanghai and its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York/Newark and has served Shanghai for more than 30 years. In July, across the Pacific, United will also reinstate service between Chicago and Tokyo with the addition of new service to Tokyo's Haneda Airport. Additionally, United will resume service to Seoul; restart service to Hong Kong and will fly to Singapore via a stop at Hong Kong.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health and safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind, including:

Requiring all travelers – including crew members – to wear face coverings and temporarily revoking travel privileges for customers who do not follow these requirements.

Using state-of-the-art high-efficiency (HEPA) filters on all United mainline aircraft to circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles

Using electrostatic spraying on all aircraft before departure for enhanced cabin sanitization

Adding a step to the check-in process, based on a recommendation from the Cleveland Clinic, requiring customers to acknowledge they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and agree to follow our policies including wearing a mask on board

Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience at more than 200 airports across the United States ; United is the first and only U.S. airline to make this technology available

For more details on all the ways United is helping keep customers safe during their journey, please visit united.com/cleanplus.

