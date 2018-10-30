United Airlines Seeks Twice Daily Service Between New York/Newark and Shanghai

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today submitted a formal application to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for authority to increase service between New York/Newark Liberty and Shanghai Pudong beginning in June 2020. If approved, United's second daily flight will create new opportunities for customers to conveniently connect to Shanghai from more than 90 U.S. and Canadian destinations served by United from New York/Newark.

"Our application for a second daily flight between New York/Newark and Shanghai is in response to the demand for travel between each country's financial center, which has grown annually for the last several years," said Oscar Munoz, United's Chief Executive Officer. "If approved, this additional flight will help facilitate the development of increased business and tourism, provide additional capacity for customers and further enhance United's position both as the airline of choice to China and our hub at Newark Liberty International Airport as the premier East Coast gateway to Asia."

Proposed Flight Schedule Beginning June 1, 2020* United Flight From To Depart Arrive Aircraft UA 109 New York/Newark Shanghai 3:45 p.m. 6:40 p.m.

next day Boeing 777-200 UA 108 Shanghai New York/Newark 10:10 a.m. 12:45 p.m. Boeing 777-200

*Subject to government approval

This proposed additional flight provides enhanced time of day coverage for customers traveling between New York/Newark and Shanghai, with United offering both a morning and afternoon departure from both New York/Newark and Shanghai. An expanded schedule will further enhance United's service as the only U.S. carrier serving mainland China and Hong Kong from the New York City area and in the Northeastern United States. From its East Coast hub at Newark Liberty International Airport, located just 14 miles from Manhattan, United plays a critical role in driving global economic development by providing connectivity between the region and key domestic and international business centers.

United in China

United provides Chinese customers with an unmatched network of flights with convenient flight schedules to the U.S. and beyond. United first began service to China in 1986 and has grown to operate more non-stop flights to more cities than any other U.S. carrier, with a total of more than 90 weekly flights from the U.S. to Greater China. United and Star Alliance partner Air China have a multi-year agreement that includes code-sharing on more than 100 routes and provides customers of both carriers with additional travel benefits, such as airport lounge access and frequent flyer program reciprocity.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,700 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 760 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 546 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

