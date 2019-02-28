United Airlines Springs Forward with New Routes Starting this Month

CHICAGO, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines is expanding its route network this month by launching service this weekend from Cleveland, Denver and Los Angeles to eight cities in California, Florida and Texas. The new service, announced last year, offers customers even more options when traveling over spring break and to warmer destinations this summer.

"These new routes demonstrate our continued commitment to offer our customers more choices than any other airline while making the travel experience more convenient," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of domestic network planning.

New routes starting this weekend:

Depart Arrive Start Day Los Angeles (LAX) Redding, CA (RDD) March 8, 2019 Denver (DEN) Santa Rosa, CA (STS) March 8, 2019 Denver (DEN) Brownsville, TX (BRO) March 9, 2019 Denver (DEN) West Palm Beach, FL (PBI) March 9, 2019 Denver (DEN) Pensacola, FL (PNS) March 9, 2019 Denver (DEN) Sarasota, FL (SRQ) March 9, 2019 Denver (DEN) Destin/Fl. Walton Beach, FL (VPS) March 9, 2019 Cleveland (CLE) Tampa, FL (TPA) March 9, 2019

Later this month, United customers can look forward to 10 more cities from Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., including inaugural service from Paine Field in Everett, Washington to Denver and San Francisco. Paine Field airport, is located north of Seattle and is among the fasting growing areas in the nation. By connecting Paine Field to two of the airline's largest hubs, United customers will now have more convenient access to United's worldwide network.

New domestic routes include:

Depart Arrive Start Day Los Angeles (LAX) Eugene, OR (EUG) March 30, 2019 Denver (DEN) Everett, WA (PAE) March 31, 2019 Denver (DEN) Flagstaff, AZ (FLG) March 31, 2019 Newark (EWR) Hilton Head Island, SC (HHH) March 31, 2019 Dulles (IAD) Elmira, NY (ELM) March 31, 2019 Dulles (IAD) Manchester, NH (MHT) March 31, 2019 Dulles (IAD) Hilton Head Island, SC (HHH) March 31, 2019 Los Angeles (LAX) Madison, WI (MSN) March 31, 2019 Los Angeles (LAX) Pasco, WA (PSC) March 31, 2019 San Francisco (SFO) Everett, WA (PAE) March 31, 2019

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. United recently announced the addition of more than 1,600 new premium seats to international, domestic and regional aircraft, creating more comfort for more customers in the skies. Additionally, United recently released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats. The multimillion-dollar investment in improving inflight entertainment options will benefit the more than 29 million people expected to fly United's DIRECTV-enabled planes this year.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,800 flights a day to 353 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 770 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 559 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

