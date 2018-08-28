United Airlines to Present at Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will present at the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 5. United Airlines' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gerry Laderman and Vice President of Pricing and Revenue Management Dave Bartels will present at the conference beginning at 9:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. CT.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United's website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 357 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 757 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 551 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

