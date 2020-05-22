United Airlines to Present at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

CHICAGO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28. The presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United's website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the video webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

