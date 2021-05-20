United Airlines to Resume Service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in June 2021

"As travel continues to return this summer, we are excited to resume more flights to popular destinations like between Manchester, N.H., and Washington, D.C.," said Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic planning and scheduling at United. "June is historically the beginning of the peak summer travel season, and United is ramping up to over 3,500 total daily flights across our system this June to meet customer demand."

The route connects New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts markets to Washington, D.C., and beyond, offering excellent options for business or leisure. This summer, United will offer customers connections to approximately 100 destinations worldwide from Washington, D.C., including brand-new service to Athens, Greece, beginning in July.

"We are excited to have United Airlines back at MHT at a time when travel has been steadily increasing after a long road to recovery," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "Washington, D.C., is a popular destination in our market, and adding these flights will provide more options for our passengers to fly MHT."

United's returning route will not only provide two daily nonstop flights to D.C. but will also connect MHT to up to 102 destinations, including 88 domestic and 14 international markets.

"This is an exciting announcement for the residents of Manchester, all of New Hampshire and beyond," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "As people are ready to get back out and travel, they will benefit from more flights to and from MHT. Not only will residents appreciate more options as they travel, but this will allow more visitors to fly into New Hampshire and enjoy our beautiful state."

The flights in June are scheduled to depart Manchester at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Returning flights from Washington, D.C., to Manchester are scheduled to depart at 10:45 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.

In July, United will increase to three daily flights from MHT to IAD. Departing flights from Manchester will leave at 8 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:36 p.m., and returning flights from IAD will depart Washington, D.C., at 10:55 a.m., 5:20 p.m. and 10:05 p.m.

All flights will be on United's state-of-the-art regional aircraft, the CRJ-200s, 50-seat regional jets operated by Air Wisconsin.

United will use Gate 4 and their original ticket counter from their previous service. Departing passengers will be screened through the main TSA checkpoint. Returning passengers can leave the secure area at the exit closer to their arrival gate, and they can pick up their bags at Baggage Claims 1 & 2.

To buy your ticket today, please visit the Purchase Flights tab on the Airport's website, or go directly to www.united.com.

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. Having not closed for winter weather in over 30 years, MHT provides operational certainty and is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

ABOUT UNITED

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

Contact: Thomas J. Malafronte, A.A.E.

Deputy Airport Director

603-624-6539

[email protected]

SOURCE Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

