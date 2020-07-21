United Airlines Took Industry-Leading Steps to Manage Historic Impact of COVID-19 in Q2

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today announced second quarter 2020 financial results, the most difficult financial quarter in its 94-year history, with a net loss of $1.6 billion, and an adjusted net loss¹ of $2.6 billion. Total operating revenues were down 87.1% year-over-year, on an 87.8 percent decrease in capacity year-over-year. The company's total liquidity as of the close of business on Monday, July 20, 2020 was approximately $15.2 billion. United now expects liquidity at the end of the third quarter to be over $18 billion.

Cash burn2 during the second quarter averaged $40 million a day, including $3 million of principal payments and severance expenses. The company currently is forecasting average daily cash burn to be approximately $25 million during the third quarter of 2020 including $6 million of principal repayments and severance expenses.

United believes it did the best job of matching actual capacity to demand among its largest network peers. The company also expects to finish the quarter with the lowest average daily cash burn among large network carriers.

"I am grateful for the professionalism and dedication of our United team members who persevered through an historic and challenging period to deliver for our customers," said CEO Scott Kirby. "While this unprecedented crisis has been difficult for our team, we expect United produced fewer losses and lower cash burn in the second quarter than any of our large network competitors. We accomplished this by quickly and accurately forecasting the impact that COVID would have on passenger and cargo demand, accurately matching our schedule to that reduced demand, completing the largest debt financing deal in aviation history, and cutting expenses across our business. We believe this quick and aggressive action has positioned United to both survive the COVID crisis and capitalize on consumer demand when it sustainably returns."

Q2 Financial Actions to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact

The company continued to take aggressive action to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by raising liquidity and reducing cash burn. The company is focused on remaining flexible to position the airline to bounce back when demand recovers.

Since the start of the crisis the company has raised a total of $16.1 billion through debt offerings, stock issuances and the CARES Act Payroll Support Program grant and loan, among other items.

through debt offerings, stock issuances and the CARES Act Payroll Support Program grant and loan, among other items. As of July 2 , raised $6.8 billion in financings secured against MileagePlus Holdings in the form of a $3.8 billion bond and a $3.0 billion term loan, with interest rates of 6.5% and LIBOR plus 5.25%, respectively.

, raised in financings secured against MileagePlus Holdings in the form of a bond and a term loan, with interest rates of 6.5% and LIBOR plus 5.25%, respectively. Entered into an equity distribution agreement for the issuance and sale from time to time of up to 28 million shares of UAL common stock in "at-the-market" offerings. Utilized the at-the-market program to raise $22 million through the sale of approximately 532,000 shares in the second quarter.

through the sale of approximately 532,000 shares in the second quarter. The company entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of BOC Aviation Limited to finance through a sale leaseback transaction six Boeing 787-9 and 16 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft that are currently subject to purchase agreements between United and The Boeing Company and are scheduled to deliver in 2020.

Raised $250 million in a secured term loan facility.

in a secured term loan facility. Increased cargo revenue by 36.3% by serving strategic international cargo-only missions and optimizing aircraft capacity with low passenger demand.

Reduced total operating costs by 69% versus the second quarter of 2019; excluding special charges 3 , reduced operating costs by 54%.

, reduced operating costs by 54%. Full-year 2020 adjusted capital expenditures 4 are now expected to be approximately $3.7 billion .

are now expected to be approximately . In third quarter 2020 the company expects consolidated system capacity to be down 65% versus third quarter 2019. The company will continue to proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 60-day basis until it sees signs of a recovery in demand, and expects demand to remain suppressed until the availability of a widely accepted treatment and/or vaccine for COVID-19.

Offered employees comprehensive voluntary separation packages including flight benefits and continuous pay through Nov. 30, 2020 with more than 6,000 employees opting to participate.

United CleanPlus: Keeping Our Customers and Employees Safe

Launched United CleanPlus, to reinforce the company's commitment to putting health and safety at the forefront of the entire customer experience, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness by partnering with Clorox and experts from the Cleveland Clinic.

Require all United flight attendants and passengers to wear face coverings.

Among first U.S. airlines to enforce policy that bans customers for refusing to follow mask requirements.

This week, the company announced it will now maximize air flow volume for all mainline aircraft high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration systems during the entire boarding and deplaning process, helping further reduce the spread of COVID-19.

First major U.S. airline to ask all passengers to complete a health self-assessment during their check-in process based on recommendations from the Cleveland Clinic.

As of July 1 , all U.S. airports are electrostatic spraying aircraft interiors.

, all U.S. airports are electrostatic spraying aircraft interiors. Expanded touchless check-in capabilities to kiosks at more than 215 airports.

The company offers free COVID-19 testing to all employees, and checks their temperatures before they begin work at all U.S. airports.

In May, started providing individually wrapped hand wipes and snack bag with pretzels, Stroopwafel, water, and a hand sanitizer wipe as customers board to reduce touchpoints.

More Space and Flexibility to Build Our Customers' Confidence

First airline to contact customers when flights are more than 70% full to give them the opportunity to change their plans for free.

Upgauged more than 4,000 flights in May and June to give customers more space on-board. Seat factor 5 in May was 38.0% and in June was 57.8%.

in May was 38.0% and in June was 57.8%. United doubled the size of its schedule from June to July - meaning more flights, more seats, and more space onboard for our customers. Our schedule will expand again in August.

Expecting a July load factor of 45%, with less than 15% of flights with more than 70% of seats filled.

Waiving change fees for tickets bought through July 31, 2020 .

Doing Our Part to Help Fight COVID-19 Since Crisis Began

Booked over 2,900 in-kind flights for medical professionals to support COVID-19 response in New Jersey / New York and California .

/ and . More than 19.2 million miles donated by MileagePlus members and 7.6 million miles matched from United to help organizations providing relief during COVID-19.

Donated more than 500,000 pounds of food from United Polaris lounges, United Clubs and catering kitchens to local food banks and charities.

Over 7,500 face masks were made from upcycled unused ramp uniforms.

More than 800 gallons of hand sanitizer produced by United employees in San Francisco for use by United employees.

for use by United employees. Donated 15,000 pillows, 2,800 amenity kits and 5,000 self-care products to charities and homeless shelters.

More than 2.2 million pounds of food and household goods were processed by United employees at the Houston Food Bank.

Flew over 78.6 million pounds of medical equipment and personal protective equipment and 2 million pounds of supplies to support military troops.

Operated over 3,800 cargo-only flights to bring 204,000,000 pounds of cargo to communities in need.

More than 2,300 United employees worldwide have volunteered, with over 30,800 hours served.



1 Excludes special charges, nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses and unrealized gains and losses on investments. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables accompanying this release. 2 Cash burn is defined as: Net cash from operations, less investing and financing activities. Proceeds from the issuance of new debt (excluding expected aircraft financing), government grants associated with the Payroll Support Program of the CARES Act, issuance of new stock, net proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments and changes in restricted cash balances are not included in this figure. 3 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables accompanying this release. 4 Non-cash capital expenditures are not determinable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is not providing capital expenditure guidance on a GAAP basis. 5 Seat factor is defined as total number of seats filled divided by total number of seats. This number includes both revenue and non-revenue customers.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

%

Increase/

(Decrease)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

%

Increase/

(Decrease)

(In millions, except per share data)

2020

2019





2020

2019



Operating revenue:



























Passenger

$ 681



$ 10,486



(93.5)





$ 7,746



$ 19,211



(59.7)



Cargo

402



295



36.3





666



581



14.6



Other operating revenue

392



621



(36.9)





1,042



1,199



(13.1)



Total operating revenue

1,475



11,402



(87.1)





9,454



20,991



(55.0)

































Operating expense:



























Salaries and related costs

2,170



3,057



(29.0)





5,125



5,930



(13.6)



Aircraft fuel

240



2,385



(89.9)





1,966



4,408



(55.4)



Regional capacity purchase

388



715



(45.7)





1,125



1,403



(19.8)



Landing fees and other rent

429



660



(35.0)





1,052



1,248



(15.7)



Depreciation and amortization

618



560



10.4





1,233



1,107



11.4



Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs

110



421



(73.9)





544



829



(34.4)



Distribution expenses

31



442



(93.0)





326



802



(59.4)



Aircraft rent

47



73



(35.6)





97



154



(37.0)



Special charges (credits) (B)

(1,449)



71



NM





(1,386)



89



NM



Other operating expenses

528



1,546



(65.8)





1,981



3,054



(35.1)



Total operating expense

3,112



9,930



(68.7)





12,063



19,024



(36.6)

































Operating income (loss)

(1,637)



1,472



NM





(2,609)



1,967



NM

































Operating margin

(111.0) %

12.9 %

NM





(27.6) %

9.4 %

NM

































Nonoperating income (expense):



























Interest expense

(196)



(191)



2.6





(367)



(379)



(3.2)



Interest capitalized

17



21



(19.0)





38



43



(11.6)



Interest income

11



38



(71.1)





37



67



(44.8)



Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net (B)

9



34



NM





(310)



51



NM



Miscellaneous, net (B)

(207)



(20)



NM





(906)



(28)



NM



Total nonoperating expense

(366)



(118)



210.2





(1,508)



(246)



NM

































Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,003)



1,354



NM





(4,117)



1,721



NM

































Pre-tax margin

(135.8) %

11.9 %

NM





(43.5) %

8.2 %

NM

































Income tax expense (benefit) (D)

(376)



302



NM





(786)



377



NM



Net income (loss)

$ (1,627)



$ 1,052



NM





$ (3,331)



$ 1,344



NM

































Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (5.79)



$ 4.02



NM





$ (12.59)



$ 5.07



NM



Diluted weighted average shares

280.7



261.6



7.3





264.6



264.9



(0.1)

































NM Not meaningful









UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS

Passenger revenue information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):



2Q 2020 Passenger Revenue

2Q 2019 Passenger Revenue (a)

Reporting

Adjustments (b)

2Q 2019 Passenger Revenue (b)

Passenger Revenue vs. 2Q 2019 (b)

PRASM vs.

2Q 2019 (b)

Yield vs.

2Q 2019 (b)

Available Seat Miles vs. 2Q 2019

2Q 2020

Available

Seat Miles

2Q 2020

Revenue

Passenger

Miles Domestic $ 542



$ 6,547



$ 62



$ 6,609



(91.8%)

(46.8%)

30.4%

(84.6%)

6,402



2,283









































Atlantic 57



1,927



(41)



1,886



(97.0%)

(65.1%)

11.4%

(91.3%)

1,222



323

Pacific 34



1,135



(31)



1,104



(96.9%)

(63.1%)

59.1%

(91.7%)

896



172

Latin America 48



877



10



887



(94.6%)

(15.8%)

66.4%

(93.6%)

443



192

International 139



3,939



(62)



3,877



(96.4%)

(55.5%)

39.2%

(91.9%)

2,561



687









































Consolidated $ 681



$ 10,486



$ —



$ 10,486



(93.5%)

(46.9%)

37.8%

(87.8%)

8,963



2,970











































(a) As previously reported. (b) During the third quarter of 2019, United implemented a new revenue accounting software system which allowed it to more precisely determine the geographic regions associated with certain ancillary passenger revenue items. Prior to July 2019, those ancillary revenue items were determined using an allocation method that was based on revenue from passenger travel. While the total passenger revenue is not impacted, the geographic totals for each period are not comparable year-over-year due to the change. The second quarter 2019 passenger revenue presented in the table above reallocates these ancillary items using the revised allocation.

Select operating statistics are as follows:





Three Months Ended

June 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)





2020

2019





2020

2019



Passengers (thousands)

2,813



42,592



(93.4)





33,172



79,046



(58.0)



Revenue passenger miles (millions)

2,970



63,001



(95.3)





46,199



116,098



(60.2)



Available seat miles (millions)

8,963



73,240



(87.8)





69,901



138,885



(49.7)



Passenger load factor:



























Consolidated

33.1 %

86.0 %

(52.9)

pts.

66.1 %

83.6 %

(17.5)

pts. Domestic

35.7 %

87.5 %

(51.8)

pts.

65.6 %

85.2 %

(19.6)

pts. International

26.8 %

84.0 %

(57.2)

pts.

66.8 %

81.5 %

(14.7)

pts. Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents)

7.60



14.32



(46.9)





11.08



13.83



(19.9)



Total revenue per available seat mile (cents)

16.46



15.57



5.7





13.52



15.11



(10.5)



Average yield per revenue passenger mile (cents)

22.93



16.64



37.8





16.77



16.55



1.3



Cargo ton miles

496



831



(40.3)





1,191



1,636



(27.2)



Aircraft in fleet at end of period

1,307



1,344



(2.8)





1,307



1,344



(2.8)



Average stage length (miles)

1,075



1,469



(26.8)





1,347



1,459



(7.7)



Employee headcount (in thousands)

91.8



94.6



(3.0)





91.8



94.6



(3.0)



Average aircraft fuel price per gallon

$ 1.18



$ 2.16



(45.4)





$ 1.76



$ 2.11



(16.6)



Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

204



1,102



(81.5)





1,114



2,087



(46.6)























































Note: See Part II, Item 6, Selected Financial Data, of UAL's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, for definitions of these statistics.

Cash burn: The company's management views daily "cash burn" as an important measure in monitoring liquidity in order to assess the company's cash needs without the impact of certain extraordinary actions or events, and the Company believes this provides useful information to investors about the company's liquidity position.



Three Months Ended

June, 30 2020 Net cash used by operating activities $ (130)

Cash flows provided by investing activities 812

Cash flows provided by financing activities 2,382



3,064





Adjusted to remove:

Net proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 838

CARES Act Payroll Support Program ("PSP") grant 3,154

PSP Note 1,309

Secured debt 250

Equity issuances 1,135

Increase in restricted cash balance 1

Total Adjustments 6,687





Adjusted cash burn $ (3,623)

Days in the period 91

Average daily cash burn $ (40)



UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,505



$ 2,762

Short-term investments 958



2,182

Receivables, less allowance for credit losses (2020 — $11; 2019 — $9) 857



1,364

Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2020 — $464; 2019 — $425) 955



1,072

Prepaid expenses and other 766



814

Total current assets 10,041



8,194









Total operating property and equipment, net 31,735



30,170

Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,738



4,758









Other assets:





Goodwill 4,523



4,523

Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2020 — $1,467; 2019 — $1,440) 2,852



3,009

Restricted cash 73



106

Notes receivable, less allowance for credit losses (2020 — $553) 141



671

Investments in affiliates and other, net 798



1,180

Total other assets 8,387



9,489

Total assets $ 54,901



$ 52,611









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Advance ticket sales $ 4,950



$ 4,819

Accounts payable 1,725



2,703

Frequent flyer deferred revenue 840



2,440

Accrued salaries and benefits 1,669



2,271

Current maturities of long-term debt 4,454



1,407

Current maturities of finance leases 93



46

Current maturities of operating leases 598



686

Payroll Support Program deferred credit 1,508



—

Other 558



566

Total current liabilities 16,395



14,938









Long-term liabilities and deferred credits:





Long-term debt 14,318



13,145

Long-term obligations under finance leases 316



220

Long-term obligations under operating leases 5,113



4,946

Frequent flyer deferred revenue 4,830



2,836

Postretirement benefit liability 957



789

Pension liability 2,221



1,446

Deferred income taxes 804



1,736

Other 1,430



1,024

Total long-term liabilities and deferred credits 29,989



26,142

Stockholders' equity 8,517



11,531

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 54,901



$ 52,611



UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (67)



$ 4,625









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures, net of returns of purchase deposits on flight equipment (1,998)



(2,467)

Purchases of short-term and other investments (550)



(1,443)

Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 1,774



1,484

Other, net 14



(10)

Net cash used in investing activities (760)



(2,436)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt 2,750



—

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,669



996

Proceeds from equity issuance 1,135



—

Payments of long-term debt (523)



(473)

Repurchases of common stock (353)



(1,062)

Principal payments under finance leases (41)



(63)

Capitalized financing costs (48)



(30)

Other, net (18)



(30)

Net cash provided (used) in financing activities 4,571



(662)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,744



1,527

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 2,868



1,799

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 6,612



$ 3,326









Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:





Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt $ 327



$ 220

Property and equipment acquired through other financial liabilities 280



—

Lease modifications and lease conversions 470



36

Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases 48



99

Property and equipment acquired through finance leases 19



8











UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION

(A) UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and Non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing, among others. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges and for nonoperating credit losses and nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses is useful to investors because these items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL believes that adjusting for unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net is useful to investors because those unrealized gains or losses may not ultimately be realized on a cash basis. UAL believes that adjusting for interest expense related to finance leases of Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft is useful to investors because of the accelerated recognition of interest expense.

CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges is useful to investors because special charges are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, ground handling and catering services for third parties and fuel sales, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel costs from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze our operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.



Reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below.





Three Months Ended

June 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



2020

2019



2020

2019

CASM (cents)























Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (GAAP)

34.72



13.56



156.0



17.26



13.70



26.0

Special charges (B)

(16.17)



0.10



NM



(1.98)



0.07



NM

Third-party business expenses

0.65



0.05



NM



0.15



0.05



200.0

Fuel expense

2.68



3.26



(17.8)



2.81



3.17



(11.4)

Profit sharing, including taxes

—



0.22



(100.0)



—



0.14



(100.0)

CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing (Non-GAAP)

47.56



9.93



379.0



16.28



10.27



58.5





NM Not Meaningful

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Increase/

(Decrease)

%

Increase/

(Decrease)

Six Months Ended

June 30,



Increase/

(Decrease)

%

Increase/

(Decrease) (in millions) 2020

2019



2020

2019

Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 3,112



$ 9,930



$ (6,818)



(68.7)



$ 12,063



$ 19,024



$ (6,961)



(36.6)

Special charges (credit) (B) (1,449)



71



(1,520)



NM



(1,386)



89



(1,475)



NM

Operating expenses, excluding special charges 4,561



9,859



(5,298)



(53.7)



13,449



18,935



(5,486)



(29.0)

Adjusted to exclude:





























Third-party business expenses 58



41



17



41.5



102



71



31



43.7

Fuel expense 240



2,385



(2,145)



(89.9)



1,966



4,408



(2,442)



(55.4)

Profit sharing, including taxes —



161



(161)



(100.0)



—



194



(194)



(100.0)

Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) (A) $ 4,263



$ 7,272



$ (3,009)



(41.4)



$ 11,381



$ 14,262



$ (2,881)



(20.2)

































Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,637)



$ 1,472



$ (3,109)



NM



$ (2,609)



$ 1,967



$ (4,576)



NM

Adjusted to exclude:





























Special charges (credits) (B) (1,449)



71



(1,520)



NM



(1,386)



89



(1,475)



NM

Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) (A) $ (3,086)



$ 1,543



$ (4,629)



NM



$ (3,995)



$ 2,056



$ (6,051)



(294.3)

































Operating margin (111.0) %

12.9 %

(123.9)



pts.



(27.6) %

9.4 %

(37.0)



pts.

Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) (A) (209.2) %

13.5 %

(222.7)



pts.



(42.3) %

9.8 %

(52.1)



pts.

































Pre-tax income (loss) (GAAP) $ (2,003)



$ 1,354



$ (3,357)



NM



$ (4,117)



$ 1,721



$ (5,838)



(339.2)

Adjusted to exclude:





























Special charges (credit) (B) (1,449)



71



(1,520)



NM



(1,386)



89



(1,475)



NM

Termination benefits and settlement losses (B) 231



—



231



NM



231



—



231



NM

Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net (B) (9)



(34)



25



NM



310



(51)



361



NM

Loss on BRW term loan and guarantee (B) —



—



—



NM



697



—



697



NM

Interest expense on ERJ 145 finance leases (C) —



25



(25)



NM



—



46



(46)



NM

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) (Non-GAAP) (A) $ (3,230)



$ 1,416



$ (4,646)



NM



$ (4,265)



$ 1,805



$ (6,070)



(336.3)

































Pre-tax margin (135.8) %

11.9 %

(147.7)



pts.



(43.5) %

8.2 %

(51.7)



pts.

Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP) (A) (219.0) %

12.4 %

(231.4)



pts.



(45.1) %

8.6 %

(53.7)



pts.

































Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,627)



$ 1,052



$ (2,679)



NM



$ (3,331)



$ 1,344



$ (4,675.0)



(347.8)

Adjusted to exclude:





























Special charges (credit) (B) (1,449)



71



(1,520)



NM



(1,386)



89



(1,475)



NM

Termination benefits and settlement losses (B) 231



—



231



NM



231



—



231



NM

Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net (B) (9)



(34)



25



NM



310



(51)



361



NM

Loss on BRW term loan and guarantee (B) —



—



—



NM



697



—



697



NM

Interest expense on ERJ 145 finance leases (C) —



25



(25)



NM



—



46



(46)



NM

Income tax expense (benefit) related to adjustments above, net of valuation allowance 241



(14)



255



NM



227



(19)



246



NM

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP) (A) $ (2,613)



$ 1,100



$ (3,713)



NM



$ (3,252)



$ 1,409



$ (4,661)



(330.8)

































Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ (5.79)



$ 4.02



$ (9.81)



NM



$ (12.59)



$ 5.07



$ (17.66)



(348.3)

Adjusted to exclude:





























Special charges (credit) (B) (5.17)



0.27



(5.44)



NM



(5.24)



0.34



(5.58)



NM

Termination benefits and settlement losses (B) 0.82



—



0.82



NM



0.87



—



0.87



NM

Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net (B) (0.03)



(0.13)



0.10



NM



1.17



(0.19)



1.36



NM

Loss on BRW term loan and guarantee (B) —



—



—



NM



2.64



—



2.64



NM

Interest expense on ERJ 145 finance leases (C) —



0.10



(0.10)



NM



—



0.17



(0.17)



NM

Income tax expense (benefit) related to adjustments, net of valuation allowance 0.86



(0.05)



0.91



NM



0.86



(0.07)



0.93



NM

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) (A) $ (9.31)



$ 4.21



$ (13.52)



NM



$ (12.29)



$ 5.32



$ (17.61)



(331.0)





NM Not Meaningful

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)

UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by operating activities for capital expenditures, adjusted capital expenditures, and aircraft operating lease additions is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, Capital Expenditures (in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Capital expenditures (GAAP) $ 39



$ 858



$ 1,998



$ 2,467

Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt 218



128



327



220

Property and equipment acquired through finance leases —



—



19



8

Property and equipment acquired through other financial liabilities 280



—



280



—

Adjustment to property and equipment acquired through other financial liabilities (a) (53)



—



(53)



—

Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) $ 484



$ 986



$ 2,571



$ 2,695

















Free Cash Flow (in millions)













Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ (130)



$ 2,710



$ (67)



$ 4,625

Less capital expenditures 39



858



1,998



2,467

Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP) $ (169)



$ 1,852



$ (2,065)



$ 2,158

















Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ (130)



$ 2,710



$ (67)



$ 4,625

Less adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) 484



986



2,571



2,695

Less aircraft operating lease additions 12



7



33



7

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ (626)



$ 1,717



$ (2,671)



$ 1,923



















(a) United entered into an agreement with BOC Aviation (USA) Corporation ("BOCA"), a subsidiary of BOC Aviation Limited, to finance through a sale and leaseback transaction six new Boeing model 787-9 aircraft and 16 new Boeing model 737-9 MAX aircraft subject to purchase agreements between United and Boeing. In connection with delivery of each aircraft from Boeing, United will assign its right to purchase such aircraft to BOCA, and simultaneous with BOCA's purchase from Boeing, United will enter into a long-term lease for such aircraft with BOCA. Two Boeing model 787-9 aircraft were delivered in the second quarter of 2020 under this transaction (and each is presently subject to a long-term lease from BOCA to United), and the remaining 20 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered through the end of 2020. Upon delivery, the company will account for 14 aircraft which have a repurchase option at a price other than fair value as part of Flight equipment on the company's balance sheet and the related obligation as Other liabilities (current and noncurrent) since they do not qualify for sale recognition. If the repurchase option is not exercised, these aircraft will be accounted for as leased assets at the time of the option expiration and the related assets and liabilities will be adjusted to the present value of the remaining lease payments at that time. This adjustment reflects the difference between the recorded amounts and the present value of future lease payments at inception.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES (UNAUDITED)

(B) Special charges (credit) and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net include the following:





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating :















CARES Act grant

$ (1,589)



$ —



$ (1,589)



$ —

Impairment of assets

80



61



130



69

Severance and benefit costs

63



6



63



12

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges

(3)



4



10



8

Total operating special charges (credit)

(1,449)



71



(1,386)



89



















Nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses

231



—



231



—

Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

(9)



(34)



310



(51)

Nonoperating credit loss on BRW Aviation Holding LLC and BRW Aviation LLC ("BRW") term loan and related guarantee

—



—



697



—

Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

222



(34)



1,238



(51)

Total operating and nonoperating special charges (credit) and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

(1,227)



37



(148)



38

Income tax expense (benefit), net of valuation allowance

241



(8)



227



(8)

Total operating and non-operating special charges (credit) and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net of income taxes

$ (986)



$ 29



$ 79



$ 30





CARES Act grant . During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company received $4.5 billion in funding pursuant to the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act, which consists of $3.2 billion in a grant and $1.3 billion in an unsecured loan. The company recorded $57 million in warrants issued to the U.S. Treasury Department, within stockholder's equity, as an offset to the grant proceeds. As of June 30, 2020, we recognized $1.6 billion of the grant as a credit to special charges (credit) with the remaining $1.5 billion recorded as a deferred credit on our balance sheet. We expect to recognize the remainder of the grant proceeds, including additional proceeds expected in July, from the Payroll Support Program as Special charge (credit) by the end of 2020 as the salaries and wages the grant is intended to offset are incurred.

Impairment of assets : During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded impairment charges of $80 million and $130 million, respectively, for its China routes. The company conducted impairment reviews of certain intangible assets in the first and second quarters of 2020, which consisted of a comparison of the book value of those assets to their fair value calculated using the discounted cash flow method. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent suspension of flights to China, the company determined that the value of its China routes had been impaired in the first quarter of 2020. The additional impairment in the second quarter of 2020 was the result of a further delay in the expected return of full capacity to the China markets.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the company recorded a $47 million impairment for aircraft engines removed from operations, a $6 million charge for the early termination of several regional aircraft finance leases and $8 million in other miscellaneous impairments. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, in addition to the charges described above, the company recorded an $8 million fair value adjustment for aircraft purchased off lease.

Severance and benefit costs : During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded $63 million related to pay continuation and benefits provided to employees that chose to voluntarily separate from the company.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the company recorded $6 million and $10 million, respectively, of management severance. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company recorded $2 million of severance and benefit costs primarily related to a voluntary early-out program for its technicians and related employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. In the first quarter of 2017, approximately 1,000 technicians and related employees elected to voluntarily separate from the company and received a severance payment, with a maximum value of $100,000 per participant, based on years of service, with retirement dates through early 2019.

Nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses : During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded $231 million of settlement losses related to the company's primary defined benefit pension plans covering certain U.S. non-pilot employees, and special termination benefits offered, under voluntary separation programs, to certain front-line U.S. based employees participating in the non-pilot defined benefit pension plan and postretirement medical programs.

Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net : During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded gains of $9 million and losses of $286 million, respectively. primarily for changes in the market value of its investment in Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. ("Azul"). During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded a loss of $24 million for the decrease in fair value of the AVH share call options, AVH share appreciation rights, and AVH share-based upside sharing agreement (collectively, the "AVH Derivative Assets") that United obtained as part of the BRW term loan agreement and related agreements with Kingsland Holdings Limited.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the company recorded gains of $38 million and $52 million, respectively, for the change in market value of its investment in Azul. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the company recorded losses of $4 million and $1 million, respectively, for the change in fair value of the AVH Derivative Assets.

Nonoperating credit loss on BRW term loan and related guarantee : During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded a $697 million expected credit loss allowance for the BRW term loan and related guarantee. United recorded the allowance based on United's assessment of Avianca Holdings S.A.'s ("AVH") financial uncertainty due to its high level of leverage and the fact that the airline has currently ceased operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BRW's equity and BRW's holdings of AVH equity are secured as a pledge under the BRW term loan, which is currently in default.

(C) Interest expense related to finance leases of Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft

During the third quarter of 2018, United entered into an agreement with the lessor of 54 Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft to purchase those aircraft in 2019. The provisions of the new lease agreement resulted in a change in accounting classification of these new leases from operating leases to finance leases up until the purchase date. The company recognized $25 million and $46 million of additional interest expense in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as a result of this change.

(D) Effective tax rate

The company's effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was 18.8% and 19.1%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 22.3% and 21.9%, respectively. The provision for income taxes is based on the estimated annual effective tax rate which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items and the impact of a change in the company's mix of domestic and foreign earnings (losses). The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 rate was impacted by $64 million and $130 million, respectively, of valuation allowance related to unrealized capital losses.

