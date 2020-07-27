United Allied States to Elect President in July 30th Election

PRETORIA, South Africa, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Allied States (UAS) is holding an inaugural presidential election on July 30th in Pretoria, South Africa. The Congress of the UAS will select among final nominees to elect the new entity's first President and Chief Executive.

The nominees include:

United Allied States United Allied States

Mr. Arno Nilsen

Mr. Stephen McCullah

Mr. Raymond Richardson

Ms. Stephanus Hermanus Duminy

Under the UAS charter, the President performs strategic and day-to-day leadership responsibilities that promote and protect the civic and economic interests of citizens and businesses. He/She also serves as Head of State who carries out the vision of making the United Allied States the freest place on Earth.

Among the Chief Executive's duties are to implement goals and priorities; enforce laws passed by Congress, as well as rulings of the Supreme Court. The President also leads security personnel and all departments of the Executive Branch.

The Interim Congressmen are Joseph Marrello, Cory Cozad, and Wessel Sevenster. The election vote will be streamed on YouTube. For more information, visit https://uas.govt.agency

Individual Rights and Liberties

The United Allied States is guided by the principles of preserving individual rights and liberty, respect for human rights and promoting free-market enterprise. Citizens and businesses pay 0% personal income tax and 0% corporate tax, respectively. The sovereign entity participates in treaties with countries that grant special economic zones in exchange for services.

For updates, visit UAS:

The mission of the United Allied States (UAS) is to establish a worldwide, sovereign nation of states that give residents unparalleled freedom and prosperity. It will utilize principles that foster economic growth and wealth creation. The UAS will also promote the values of individual freedom, respect for human life, and free enterprise. With a vision to positively impact the lives of citizens, allies, and partners on the African continent.

Website: uas.govt.agency

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/united-allied-states

Twitter: @UASgov

Facebook: @unitedalliedstates

Media contact:

Wessel Sevenster

[email protected]

(512) 360-0438

SOURCE United Allied States