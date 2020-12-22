United Aqua Group (UAG) announces Craig Goodson as its new President

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors elected Craig Goodson as United Aqua Group's new President.

Goodson, a 25-year industry veteran with a broad range of high-value, high-impact experience, excelled for 15 years at Zodiac, where he held a variety of leadership roles and built a solid reputation.

In his role as UAG's Vice President since May 2018, he contributed significantly to the overall strategic direction of the company. "Goodson will continue to build the UAG success story with his excellent sales, operational, and organizational skills. The board and I are confident that with his broad industry knowledge, Craig will drive sustainable growth and create an unmatched member experience," said UAG's Board Chairman Don Gwiz.

UAG also promoted Scott Ferguson to Vice President. Scott is a 17-year industry veteran with an outstanding reputation built on leadership roles in marketing, sales, customer support and operations. Scott will be responsible for Member Care, Strategic Vendor Partnerships, Marketing, IT, and other administrative functions, all centered around enhancing member experience.

We thank Kevin Powell for his service at UAG and wish him continued success.

ABOUT UNITED AQUA GROUP

United Aqua Group is a member owned Cooperative made up of the finest builders, retailers, and service providers in the swimming pool industry. While UAG is based in the swimming pool industry, its members enjoy equity and investments in diversified industries because of their unique model that provides significant equity growth and investment to their member/owners. UAG looks forward to continued growth and advancement as Craig Goodson and Scott Ferguson lead the company into the next 50 years of success. For more information, please visit www.unitedaquagroup.com .

